Nation, Current Affairs

Gaikwad refuses to apologize to Air India official, says 'airline staff is mad'

ANI
Published Apr 8, 2017, 12:41 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2017, 12:48 pm IST
Shiv Sena MP Gaikwad said he would only tender an apology from Parliament for disrespecting its dignity.
Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Refusing to apologize to the Air India official whom he allegedly thrashed, Shiv Sena MP Ravendra Gaikwad on Saturday said he would only tender an apology from Parliament for disrespecting its dignity.

Asserting that it was a small conflict, Gaikwad said the staff of the airline is mad and around eight such cases of indulging into brawl have been registered against him.

"The Air India staff had started the conflict. It was his fault why would I apologies. I will apologies to the Parliament if my action damaged its dignity. It was just a small conflict. The staff is mad and around eight such cases of indulging into brawl have been registered against him," Gaikwad said.

He further said that the flying ban imposed on him was not right as no airline can bar any flier.

Gaikwad further said that his complaints were not addressed, adding that if this was Air India's behaviour towards a people's representative then what it would be towards a common man.

National Carrier Air India yesterday lifted ban on Gaikwad after a request from Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

The development comes a day after the Shiv Sena MP tendered an apology to the Civil Aviation Minister, expressing regret over the incident.

Air India earlier on Thursday announced that it had cancelled Gaikwad's Delhi-Mumbai round tickets for April 17 and 24.

However, Gaikwad said that he booked a ticket neither for April 17 nor for April 24 for any airline as being aired by the media.

"It is learnt through media that I have booked the tickets for Air India to travel from Delhi to Mumbai for 17 and 24 April and my defaming is continued. On this connection, I would like to make it clear that I have neither booked a ticket for 17 nor 24th April, 2017 for any airline as being aired by media as the session will be sin-e-die on 13th April 2017," Gaikwad said in a statement.

Air India and six private airlines banned the 56-year-old MP from flying as he refused to apologise for the incident that triggered nationwide outrage.

Tags: ravindra gaikwad, shiv sena, air india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Lifestyle Gallery

Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Vibrant display of culture at Assam's river festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google looses to Samsung in VR porn preference

HTC’s Vive and Oculus Rift put together gave only 25 percent of all page views and PlayStation VR accounted for just 9 per cent. The worst, Says BadoinkVR, was Google’s Daydream at just 3 per cent.
 

Huawei is facing a ban in UK for their smartphones

The case is set for another hearing later, citing which Huawei could be banned from selling the phones in the UK.
 

Your YouTube video will need 10,000 views to start making money

YouTube will now start blocking ads to videos that receive a low interest — less than 10,000 views.
 

Shah Rukh and AbRam get matching tattoos as they cheer for KKR in the stands

Shah Rukh and Abram during the IPL match. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Lungs full of smoke’, Kamal Haasan safe after fire breaks out at his house

Kamal Haasan didn't have any major release in 2016.
 

IPL 2017: Bereaved Rishabh Pant joins Delhi Daredevils ahead of RCB tie

Rishabh Pant's father, who had been ill for a long time, passed away in Roorkee on Tuesday and the young Delhi Daredevils wicketkeeper-batsman rushed home to attend to his father's funeral. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian shot dead in US; Sushma says have received report, probe underway

Family of Vikram Jaryal mourns his death in his hometown Hoshiarpur. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad reaches Mumbai; to meet Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad at Parliament during the budget session, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

RK Nagar bypoll: Rs 89 cr channelled for voters, reveal IT raids in TN

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar in an argument with the police personnel during a raid at his residance by the Income Tax department in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

IT sleuths, who raided TN minister's house, verbally abused by AIADMK leaders

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijaya Baskar with Income Tax department officials during a raid by them at his residence in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

All Indian embassy officials safe in Sweden attack: Sushma Swaraj

A destroyed truck is pulled away by a service car after it was driven into a department store in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham