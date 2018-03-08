search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  The Virat Kohli-less side lost their opening encounter to Sri Lanka by five wickets on Tuesday, despite a knock of 90 by opener Shikhar Dhawan, which led the visitors to 174. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| 2018 Nidahas Trophy, Bangladesh vs India: Unadkat removes Soumya Sarkar early
 
Nation, Current Affairs

PNB fraud: Return to India 'impossible' due to health issues, Choksi tells CBI

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 8, 2018, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2018, 3:16 pm IST
Mehul Choksi also demanded the reason for suspending his passport.
Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are accused in the fraudulent issuance of LoUs and Letters of Credit (LCs) worth USD 2 billion by the PNB. (Photo: File)
 Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are accused in the fraudulent issuance of LoUs and Letters of Credit (LCs) worth USD 2 billion by the PNB. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a strongly worded letter, Mehul Choksi, the main accused along with Nirav Modi in the PNB fraud case and promoter of Gitanjali Group told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that it was "impossible" for him to return to India due to his "persistent health problem".

As his passport has been suspended by the Government, he also demanded to know the reason behind the action.

 

"As my passport stands suspended, I further wish to point out that the RPO Mumbai has not given me any explanation as to why my passport has been suspended and as to how I am a security threat to India," Choksi told the CBI.

He further stated that he was also not in a position to travel due to his persisting health problem.

"I had a cardiac procedure which was conducted in the first week of February 2018 and there is still pending work to be done on the same," he said.

Millionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are accused in the fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and Letters of Credit (LCs) worth USD 2 billion (approximately Rs 12,636 crore) by the Punjab National Bank.

Earlier, in a letter, the CBI had asked Nirav Modi to join the investigation mandatorily to which he replied that he could not as he had business committments abroad. 

A special PMLA court in Mumbai last week issued non-bailable warrants against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in connection with the fraud.

Also Read: PNB fraud case: Non-bailable warrants issued against Nirav Modi, Choksi

The CBI had filed the first FIR in the scam on February 14 against Nirav Modi, his wife Ami, brother Nishal, Mehul Choksi and his firms Diamond R US, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamond.

Since then the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have conducted several raids and searches at the houses and offices of Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.

Nirav along with his wife Ami, brother Neeshal and Mehul Choksi left India in the first week of January before the Punjab National Bank accused them of committing the fraud. They have not returned to India since then.

Tags: mehul choksi, nirav modi, pnb fraud case, punjab national bank, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Want to revisit Sridevi’s iconic films at theatre on Women’s Day? Here’s your chance

Sridevi in a still from 'Chandni.'
 

Prince Charles appoints Indian-origin steel tycoon as Industrial Cadets envoy

‘Gupta is doing so much to apply real imagination, innovative thinking and sustainable rejuvenation to our nation’s heavy industries,’ said the 68-year-old Prince of Wales. (Photo: File)
 

Coca Cola to launch alcoholic drink

Coca-Cola's new drink is said to be a twist on Japan's popular Chu-Hi alcopop beverage. (Photo: AP)
 

OnePlus 6 leaked again with larger display, better specs

The OnePlus 6 will be powered by a Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 chipset. (Representative imgae)
 

International Women's Day 2018: Here's everything you need to know

The annual "international women's day" was first organised by the German socialist and theorist Clara Zetkin.
 

Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle's secret baptism a miss

Meghan agreed to do get baptised before her wedding to Harry out of respect for the Queen, who is the head of the Church of England. (Photo: DC File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala 'love jihad': SC restores Hadiya's marriage, scraps High Court's order

Hadiya's marriage to Shafin Jahan was annulled by the Kerala HC in 2017 after her parents alleged that she had been brainwashed, forced to convert to Islam. (Photo: File)

No business for 4th day in a row: Lok Sabha adjourned amidst oppn protests

The Lok Sabha failed to transact any legislative business for the fourth consecutive day as members from parties, including NDA ally TDP, AIADMK and TMC, continued their protests on various issues. (Photo: File/PTI)

Pregnant woman falls off bike, dies after cop chases her for not wearing helmet

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Usha, who was riding pillion with her husband. She was three months pregnant. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab/ @SirJadeja)

Move Delhi HC for interim relief in INX media case: SC to Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram is accused of allegedly receiving Rs 3.5 crore from the Mumbai-based INX Media for helping it get FIPB clearance in 2007. (Photo: PTI)

Neiphiu Rio sworn in as Nagaland CM, 1st leader to take oath outside Raj Bhavan

Nagaland Governor PB Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Neiphiu Rio and his 11 Council of Ministers. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham