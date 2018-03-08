Move Delhi HC for interim relief in INX media case: SC to Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram is accused of allegedly receiving Rs 3.5 crore from the Mumbai-based INX Media for helping it get FIPB clearance in 2007. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Karti Chidambaram, who is in CBI custody in connection with the INX Media case, to approach Delhi High Court for interim relief in INX Media money laundering case.

The apex court directed Karti to move Delhi HC on Thursday itself and also requested acting chief justice to set up an appropriate bench to adjudicate the matter concerning Karti on Friday or Saturday.

The Supreme Court also allowed Karti to withdraw his plea related to money laundering case.

A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered extended of Karti Chidambaram's custody by three more days after the Central Bureau of Investigation underlined that it had "concrete credible evidence collected recently" against him.

Arguments on Karti Chidambram's bail plea will now be held on March 9.

Karti, son of senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, is accused of allegedly receiving Rs 3.5 crore from the Mumbai-based INX Media for helping it get Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in 2007 when it was run by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea - both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.