Hyderabad High Court seeks Telangana stand on non-operational NIMS

Hyderabad: Directing the state governments of AP and Telangana to explain the steps taken for strengthening public healthcare, Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday asked the Telangana government as to why Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) at Bibinagar, built almost seven years ago spending over Rs 125 crore, was still not operational.

A division bench comprising Justices V. Ramasubramanian and T. Amarnath Goud was hearing a PIL by K. Narender seeking regulation of the private corporate health sector and strengthening public health system in both States.

The bench said, “Around 40 years ago, it was common for Chief Ministers and important public personalities to undergo treatment in government hospitals. But sadly today everyone is forced to go to private hospitals as the infrastructure in government hospitals has deteriorated.”

Counsel for petitioner cited various irregularities and corrupt practices adopted by private hospitals under the Arogyasri health scheme, particularly about young women being subjected to unnecessary removal of uterus through operations. This, he said, was owing to the `greed for profit’ of the hospitals.

He told the court that the CAG report of 2015 castigated the Government for not making NIMS Hospital operational even after seven years of completion of the building at a cost of Rs 125 crore.

Special counsel for government S. Sharath Kumar submitted that the government was willing to act for strengthening the public health system, if the court so ordered.

The bench directed the Principal Secretary of Health to file an affidavit explaining the NIMS issue and posted the case to March 21.