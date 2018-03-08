Hadiya's was an 'adjustment' marriage, will consider moving review plea: father

Kochi: KM Asokan, father of alleged love jihad victim Hadiya, on Thursday said he would consider moving a review petition in the Supreme Court against its judgement setting aside a Kerala High Court order annulling her marriage with a Muslim man.

"Will consider filing a review petition," he told reporters, reacting to the ruling by the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

He maintained that his daughter's marriage with Shafin Jahan was an act of "adjustment" done by a group.

The high court had annulled the marriage on a habeas corpus petition filed by Asokan, who hails from Vaikom in Kottayam district.

"It was a kind of an adjustment marriage. There is no doubt. I will try to convince the court about it once again," he said.

He, however, expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court stating that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) may continue its investigation in the matter.

"The Supreme Court has not cancelled NIA investigation in the matter. The court took such a decision because... Shafin Jahan could be an extremist. Investigation is going on in the case," he said.

He also said it was painful for a father to send his daughter with an 'extremist'. "There is no words to explain it," Asokan said.