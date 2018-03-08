search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  The Virat Kohli-less side lost their opening encounter to Sri Lanka by five wickets on Tuesday, despite a knock of 90 by opener Shikhar Dhawan, which led the visitors to 174. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| 2018 Nidahas Trophy, Bangladesh vs India: Unadkat removes Soumya Sarkar early
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Hadiya's was an 'adjustment' marriage, will consider moving review plea: father

PTI
Published Mar 8, 2018, 5:28 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2018, 5:28 pm IST
The high court had annulled the marriage on a habeas corpus petition filed by Asokan.
Hadiya aka Akhila's father KM Asokan and mother K Bindu. (Photo: File)
 Hadiya aka Akhila's father KM Asokan and mother K Bindu. (Photo: File)

Kochi: KM Asokan, father of alleged love jihad victim Hadiya, on Thursday said he would consider moving a review petition in the Supreme Court against its judgement setting aside a Kerala High Court order annulling her marriage with a Muslim man. 

"Will consider filing a review petition," he told reporters, reacting to the ruling by the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra. 

 

Also Read: Kerala 'love jihad': SC restores Hadiya's marriage, scraps High Court order

He maintained that his daughter's marriage with Shafin Jahan was an act of "adjustment" done by a group. 

The high court had annulled the marriage on a habeas corpus petition filed by Asokan, who hails from Vaikom in Kottayam district. 

"It was a kind of an adjustment marriage. There is no doubt. I will try to convince the court about it once again," he said. 

He, however, expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court stating that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) may continue its investigation in the matter. 

"The Supreme Court has not cancelled NIA investigation in the matter. The court took such a decision because... Shafin Jahan could be an extremist. Investigation is going on in the case," he said. 

He also said it was painful for a father to send his daughter with an 'extremist'. "There is no words to explain it," Asokan said. 

Tags: love jihad, kerala love jihad case, hadiya
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Want to revisit Sridevi’s iconic films at theatre on Women’s Day? Here’s your chance

Sridevi in a still from 'Chandni.'
 

Prince Charles appoints Indian-origin steel tycoon as Industrial Cadets envoy

‘Gupta is doing so much to apply real imagination, innovative thinking and sustainable rejuvenation to our nation’s heavy industries,’ said the 68-year-old Prince of Wales. (Photo: File)
 

Coca Cola to launch alcoholic drink

Coca-Cola's new drink is said to be a twist on Japan's popular Chu-Hi alcopop beverage. (Photo: AP)
 

OnePlus 6 leaked again with larger display, better specs

The OnePlus 6 will be powered by a Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 chipset. (Representative imgae)
 

International Women's Day 2018: Here's everything you need to know

The annual "international women's day" was first organised by the German socialist and theorist Clara Zetkin.
 

Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle's secret baptism a miss

Meghan agreed to do get baptised before her wedding to Harry out of respect for the Queen, who is the head of the Church of England. (Photo: DC File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP-TDP rift: 'Unavailable' PM calls back, speaks with Chandrababu Naidu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday afternoon. (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad woman brutally thrashed by husband for switching off Wifi

'He thrashed me in my chest, face and on the head,' Reshma said. (Photo: Facebook)

Kerala 'love jihad': The curious case of Hadiya aka Akhila

Hadiya, the 24-year-old woman who was born to a Hindu couple in Kerala, made headlines after she converted to Islam and married a Muslim man against wishes of her parents. (Photo: DC)

PNB fraud: Return to India 'impossible' due to health issues, Choksi tells CBI

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are accused in the fraudulent issuance of LoUs and Letters of Credit (LCs) worth USD 2 billion by the PNB. (Photo: File)

Kerala 'love jihad': SC restores Hadiya's marriage, scraps High Court order

Hadiya's marriage to Shafin Jahan was annulled by the Kerala HC in 2017 after her parents alleged that she had been brainwashed, forced to convert to Islam. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham