AP Govt official against fight with Centre at this juncture

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATRI VASUDEVAN
Published Mar 8, 2018, 3:37 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2018, 3:48 am IST
Centre always had an upper hand over administrative developments, babus pointed out.
Andhra Pradesh government logo
Vijayawada: Bureaucrats felt the state government should not take a confrontational stand against the Centre at this juncture as many of the ongoing projects might face difficulties in due course.

A total Rs 12,892 crore funds had been received from the Centre so far, they said adding that the revenue deficit was a compensation and did not need any utility certificate (UC). Already the UC for Rs 1,508 crore had been submitted under the head of capital construction. 

 

Confrontation certainly at this juncture was not proper, as the Centre always had an upper hand over administrative developments, they pointed out. There were certain departments and ministries where they would not maintain the discipline and order of the things to be addressed, said a senior bureaucrat and added that projects related to National Highways and water resources would face difficulties. “We are experiencing a turbulent political weather in Delhi and there is a possibility that the projects may get stalled in case of a confrontation,” he added.

“Now, we are building a world class capital at Amaravati and Polavaram works are in progress, he said, adding that there were instances of such rifts earlier in other states. The bureaucrat, who had worked in the Union government, said some ministries “simply sit on the file for more than three months” and neither denied not addressed them. 

He said the State had received Rs 12,892 crore in the form of  2014-15 revenue deficit Rs 3,979.5 crore, Polavaram Rs 5,362 crore, Amaravatai construction Rs 1,500 crore, underground drainage works to be taken up in Guntur and Vijayawada Rs 1,000 crore and for backward districts Rs 1,050 crore. He said UCs had been submitted for backward districts and for works worth Rs 1,508 crore taken up for the capital.

