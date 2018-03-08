2 TDP ministers resign after meeting PM over Andhra special status issue

New Delhi: Two TDP ministers -- Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdhary --submitted their resignation on Thursday following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aviation Minister and TDP MP Ashok Gajapathi Raju's resignation letter to PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/DXFbagSzWs — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu amid rising tensions in the BJP-TDP alliance.

Union Minister and TDP MP YS Choudhary's resignation letter to PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/qDeS2yHOfA — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018

Naidu explained to the PM about reasons leading to central ministers’ resignation and the TDP withdrawing from the Union Government, TDP sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Minister of State for Science and Technology YS Chowdary later met the Prime Minister and handed over their resignations.

Earlier on Thursday, Naidu claimed that he had tried to get in touch with the Prime Minister to inform about his decision of pulling out two TDP ministers from the Union Cabinet, but was unavailable.

"As a courtesy and being a responsible senior politician, I tried reaching out to the Prime Minister to inform about our decision. He was unavailable," he said.

The decision was announced by Chandrababu Naidu at a press conference in Amaravati late on Wednesday after a meeting with his party ministers.

The decision came hours after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley suggested that grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh, a key demand made by Naidu, may not be possible.