search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu pleads Centre for sops in Assembly

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 8, 2018, 3:26 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2018, 3:26 am IST
The CM explained the efforts made to achieve the highest ever growth rate in the state despite the revenue deficit.
Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that the Centre should resolve all pending issues before the end of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

Taking a dig at the BJP he said when even AICC president Rahul Ganhi offered to accord special status to the state and had said that it would be first file he would sign on if the Congress retur-ns to power at the Centre in 2019 elections, what stops the BJP from doing so. Giving a statement on state bifurcation issues in the Legislative Asse-mbly, the Chief Minister expressed deep anguish at the denial of special status to Andhra Pradesh.

 

In an emotion-filled voice, Mr Naidu questioned, “What is this humiliation and injustice to the state?”
It is a matter of self-respect of Andhra people, he said, and demanded that the Centre fulfil all the 18 assurances made in Parliament at the time the state was bifurcated.

Special status is the right of Andhras, Mr Naidu declared, and insisted there was no compromise on the issue. When the Centre has extended special status benefits in the name of budgetary support to North Eastern states, why has it failed to extend the same to AP? he asked.

The CM explained the efforts made to achieve the highest ever growth rate in the state despite the revenue deficit. He refuted criticism that the Centre has been delaying release of funds because his government has not submitted the utilisation certificates, i.e. accounted for the manner in which funds already released have been used.

He explained in detail the funds released by the Centre for the Polava-ram project, building a new capital city and other institutions. Mr Naidu said that the Centre should not penalise the states which are developing in all sectors. He said AP is lagging behind in per capita income and the Centre should extend help to increase the per capita income.

Tags: n. chandrababu naidu, budget session, rahul ganhi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi 5 teased for India, expected to launch on 14 March

The Redmi 5 is essentially an upgrade to the Redmi 4 from 2017 with all the modern elements. (Photo: Redmi 5 from China)
 

Holiday declared for Telangana women staff on March 8

Telangana govt has declared a special casual leave to all women employees in the state on Thursday. ()
 

GTA 6 rumoured to have a female protagonist in Vice City, could launch in 2022

The worlds of GTA have always shown a sarcastic approach to the society from men’s perspective. (Representative Photo: GTA 5, courtesy: Rockstar Games)
 

This man’s old iPhone 6s works like new after battery replacement

The cost of replacing the battery on an old iPhone will cost up to Rs 2,600 for Indian users, which is comparatively much cheaper than going for a brand new unit.
 

Buying a new TV? Read this first

Screen size is one of the biggest deciding factors while opting for the TV.
 

Greek man left confused and unable to speak after being bitten by his cat

Cat bites can be damaging through infections and may lead to permanent disabilities (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Now, Kerala NGO supports night traffic ban in Bandipur

Pointing out that the vehicles going through the park cause pollution and disturb its wildlife , Mr Badhushah says the night ban particularly helps the slow moving and ground dwelling species such as the mouse deer, striped neck mongoose, ruddy mongoose, porcupines, small Indian civet, brown palm civet as well as larger animals like the elephant, tiger and leopard.

Gender parity waiting for a giant leap

Are we on the way to achieving real gender parity at the workplace and in other areas of life?

Guest column: Legal framework has ushered in many changes

Ms Priya Chetty Rajagopal

Belagavi: Film producer Anand Appugol back in custody

Anand Appugol

Methane emissions go unchecked in Bengaluru

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham