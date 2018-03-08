search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Aarushi murder case: CBI moves SC challenging acquittal of Talwars

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 8, 2018, 8:19 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2018, 9:14 pm IST
The CBI told the apex court that Rajesh and Nupur Talwar have been wrongly cleared of charges.
The Allahabad High Court in October, last year, ruled that dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar from Delhi were not guilty of the murder of their daughter Aarushi, 14, and domestic help Hemraj in 2008. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The Allahabad High Court in October, last year, ruled that dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar from Delhi were not guilty of the murder of their daughter Aarushi, 14, and domestic help Hemraj in 2008. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging clean chit to Aarushi Talwar's parents by the Allahabad High Court in the Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case.

The CBI told the apex court that Rajesh and Nupur Talwar have been wrongly cleared of charges.

 

The move by the agency came months after Hemraj's wife had in December last year approached the top court against the Allahabad High Court verdict of October 12 last year acquitting the couple. 

The Allahabad High Court in October, last year, ruled that dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar from Delhi were not guilty of the murder of their daughter Aarushi, 14, and domestic help Hemraj in 2008.

Also Read: Dentists Rajesh and Nupur Talwar cleared of daughter Aarushi's murder

The Allahabad High Court ended the couple's nine-year ordeal by saying that neither the circumstances nor the evidence were enough to hold them guilty.

The court also castigated the CBI for its theory on the murder case, saying it is an "impossible hypothesis" and "patently absurd".

In November 2013, a special CBI court in Ghaziabad had convicted the Talwars for murdering daughter Aarushi and Hemraj and sentenced them to life. The CBI court said they had killed Aarushi in a fit of rage because they suspected her of having an affair with Hemraj.

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar were kept in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail for four years before being given clean chit by the high court last year. 

The CBI after the verdict had said that it would study the high court order and decide its future course of action.

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi Talwar was found dead on May 16, 2008 in her house in Noida with her throat slit and head bludgeoned. The Talwar family's domestic help Hemraj was found dead the next day on the terrace of the house.

Hemraj’s throat was also slit and there were wounds on his head. There were wounds all over his body and the door to the terrace was found locked from inside.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: aarushi-hemraj double murder case, aarushi murder case, rajesh talwar, nupur talwar, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Huawei adopts to iPhone X notch with its Huawei P20 series

Huawei P20 Lite (Photo: Evan Blass).
 

Hasin Jahan files police complaint against Mohammed Shami, says he fixed matches

Jahan, who got married to the UP-born pacer in 2014 has also registered a complaint against him at Lal Bazar Police Station in Kolkata. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Video: Orangutan caught on camera smoking cigarette in Indonesia zoo

This not the first that a zoo orangutan has been caught sneaking a smoke in Indonesia (Photo: Facebook)
 

Want to revisit Sridevi’s iconic films at theatre on Women’s Day? Here’s your chance

Sridevi in a still from 'Chandni.'
 

Prince Charles appoints Indian-origin steel tycoon as Industrial Cadets envoy

‘Gupta is doing so much to apply real imagination, innovative thinking and sustainable rejuvenation to our nation’s heavy industries,’ said the 68-year-old Prince of Wales. (Photo: File)
 

Coca Cola to launch alcoholic drink

Coca-Cola's new drink is said to be a twist on Japan's popular Chu-Hi alcopop beverage. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Medical treatment cost 'exorbitant' in India, do something: SC to Govt

The apex court’s remarks assume significance as the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) had recently said that non-scheduled drugs and diagnostic services constituted major components of charges billed to patients in four private hospitals in Delhi and national capital region (NCR) with margins as high as 1,192 per cent. (Photo: File)

Mothers-in-law should take lead to protect girl child: Modi on Women's Day

The Prime Minister was in Rajasthan to launch the National Nutrition Mission (NNM) and announced the expansion of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme. (Photo: File)

Dawood aide Farooq Takla was key facilitator for Mumbai blasts accused

Dawood Ibrahim's aide Farooq Takla who was brought to Mumbai after being deported from Dubai, produced before TADA court. (Photo: ANI)

AP special status: 2 ministers quit Union Cabinet; TDP to stay with NDA

Two Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ministers -- Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdhary -- submitted their resignation on Thursday following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka govt unveils state’s flag, to seek Centre's approval

The Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka govt unveiled a yellow-white-and-red flag designed for the state at a meeting on Thursday. (Photo: @CMofKarnataka/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham