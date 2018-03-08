search on deccanchronicle.com
Aadhaar not must for all India exams, says Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Mar 8, 2018, 1:46 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2018, 1:49 am IST
The Bench asked the counsel to inform the CBSE about this order so that the CBSE could upload this order in its website.
Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday made it clear that Aadhaar is not mandatory for students appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and they can produce other means of identity, viz ration card, voter identity card, driving licence, passport and bank passbook.

A five-judge Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.K. Sikri, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan passed this order after senior counsel Arvind P. Datar brought to the notice of the court that the CBSE was insisting on production of Aadhaar card for students to appear in the Neet and this would deprive many students from taking the exam.

 

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal informed the court that the government had not given any instruction to the CBSE to insist on Aadhaar as the students can produce any other form of identity. 

Tags: supreme court of india, national eligibility-cum-entrance test, aadhaar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


