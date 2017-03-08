Nation, Current Affairs

UP polls: Dimple 'bhabhi' adds colour to Samajwadi Party campaign

PTI
Published Mar 8, 2017, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2017, 1:09 pm IST
The new Dimple – the star campaigner – has learnt how to keep the audience especially the youth involved and impress them.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
  Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The reticent and soft-spoken 'bahu' of the first family of the ruling Samajwadi Party in UP, Dimple Yadav, has finally found her groove, emerging as a major crowd puller in election rallies all over the state.

From the fumbling leader who repeatedly corrected herself while going through her written text in Parliament on Kaushal Vikas mission some months ago to proper utilisation of manpower, the 39-year-old Kannauj MP has come a long way.

The new Dimple – the star campaigner – has learnt how to keep the audience especially the youth involved and impress them.

Aptly donning the role of the 'bahu' and 'bhabhi', she has gone about endearingly reprimanding the young enthusiasts with warnings that she will complain about them to their 'bhaiya' (Akhilesh Yadav) and at the same time taking care of the elders among the electorate seeking 'muhdekhaiye' (gift) for her in terms of votes.

When party workers went berserk in Allahabad, she said, "I will tell bhaiya (Akhilesh) that you did not let me speak. I will complain...Bhaiya is coming here tomorrow."

Addressing another election rally in Jaunpur, she won over the elders and young alike when she started her speech seeking 'muhdikhai' -- a ritual where family members give a gift to a bride when they see her face for the first time.

"...Main pehli baar poorvanchal aayee hoon...Mujhe muh dikhai milegi...Poora vishwas hai (I have come to Poorvanchal for the first time. I am confident I will get the gift of votes as muhdikhai)," she said striking an instant chord with the people.

In the face of dissent in the family which had left Chief Minister and party president Akhilesh Yadav almost alone to lead the campaign, he found sufficient support in his wife who took to electioneering on her own and with ease.

The shy daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav has not desisted from attacking even the high and mighty political opponents but with dignity and decorum in the times when electioneering touched a new low.

"Mere angney mein tumhara kya kaam hai?" she questioned in a clear reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's adopted son remark.

She was firm when she remarked in Bhadohi: "I am the daughter of an armyman, these people are taking credit for the martyrdom of our soldiers...They are politicising the army... never seen such a government earlier."

She also paid back when she said, "The Modi government which had promised 'achchy din' did the 'karnama' of note ban. ...You were made to run around for taking out your own money from banks...That was your hard earned money...Till date there is no detail of how much black money has been detected."

In the over two dozen meetings that she addressed, Dimple's interaction with the surging crowds had been extempore and personal and the response was surprising.

According to party insiders, Dimple's involvement in these elections had not just been confined to campaigning but she had also worked back channels on behalf of her husband.

She is said to have met the Congress leadership, carrying message from Akhilesh, for finalising the SP-Congress alliance around which the party built up its election strategy.

Shedding the tag of a reluctant politician, Dimple led a sustained attack on political opponents.

Not only did her presence add colour to the SP's campaign, she also connected well with the youth and the women.

Tags: dimple yadav, up polls, samajwadi party, election campaign
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World's heaviest woman Eman Ahmed loses a mind-boggling 120 kilos in one month

The woman who is being treated by Dr Muffazal Lakdawala at the hospital came to Mumbai after being immobile for almost 25 years in her house in Alexandria. (Photo: AFP/Facebook/Dr Muffazal Lakdawala)
 

‘Terminator’ robots could soon be a reality

Some examples of these robots are Kenshiro and Eccerobot. They are aimed to closely replicate the detailed anatomy of the human musculoskeletal system, which include muscles, tendons and bones.
 

Justin Trudeau’s wife drives Twitter crazy, asks men to celebrate Women’s Day

She posted a photo of herself and her husband -- who proudly declares himself a feminist -- showing them holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes. (Photo: AP)
 

WhatsApp could be hacked: WikiLeaks exposes alleged CIA snooping program

The CIA can get around encryption technologies of WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Weibo, and Confide by collecting communications before they are encrypted, said the Wikileaks report. (Photo:AFP)
 

You could soon buy Versace, Prada goods via WhatsApp: report

WhatsApp has over 1 billion active users worldwide and over 200 million in India alone.
 

After dropping out 12 years ago, Mark Zuckerberg gets his Harvard degree

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Panneerselvam faction on day-long fast; seeks probe into Jaya's death

O Panneerselvam-led AIADMK faction observing a day-long fast (Photo: Twitter)

NIA team in Bhopal to probe Ujjain train blast case

People attend to an injured person after a blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near Jabdi station in Shajapur district in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Govt makes U-turn, says mid-day meal benefits to continue without Aadhaar

(Representational image)

Assembly polls: 26% voter turnout in UP, 56% in Manipur till 12 noon

Voters stand in queue to cast their votes at a polling station in UP. (Photo: PTI/File)

IndiGo pilot caught lying to passengers to 'cover-up' absence of co-pilot

An IndiGo flight. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham