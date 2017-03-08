Telangana: Those cheating in exams to face criminal charges

Any emergency communication to higher ups should be made using the phones of policemen on duty after entering the details in a register. (Representational image)

HYDERABAD: The education department will file criminal charges against its own staff, college managements, outsiders and even students if any malpractices and cheating is discovered during the SSC examinations which are set to begin on March 14.

Director of Government Examinations, R. Surender Reddy, said that the Public Exams Act of 1997 (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) will be implemented to ensure free and fair exams.

Even examination officials will not be allowed to carry mobile phones to the centres. Any emergency communication to higher ups should be made using the phones of policemen on duty after entering the details in a register.

Meanwhile, students, like every year, will be given a relaxation time for entering the exam centre. The exam will be from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm.