NIA team in Bhopal to probe Ujjain train blast case

Published Mar 8, 2017
Updated Mar 8, 2017, 12:30 pm IST
At least ten people were injured, three of them seriously, in the blast on Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train.
People attend to an injured person after a blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near Jabdi station in Shajapur district in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A team of federal probe agency NIA today reached Bhopal to look into the train blast case in Madhya Pradesh, suspected to be a terror attack.

The officials of National Investigation Agency (NIA) may visit the site of the blast near Jabri railway station under Shajapur district, about 60 kms from Bhopal, official sources said.

They said the NIA officials will interact with Madhya Pradesh police personnel and verify leads available with them to ascertain whether the explosion was a terror attack.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh had yesterday said that the initial investigation suggested the blast was a terror attack and investigation was underway to unravel the conspiracy behind the incident.

Madhya Pradesh Inspector General (Intelligence) Makrand Deoskar had said the blast was carried out "by planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)".

