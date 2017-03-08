Nation, Current Affairs

Lucknow siege: Terror suspects holed up may have ISIS links; 2 arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | AMITA VERMA
Published Mar 8, 2017, 2:30 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2017, 2:33 am IST
Union home minister Rajnath Singh spoke to UP DGP Javeed Ahmad, who briefed him about the action taken.
UP ATS personnel during their operation against a suspected terrorists holed up inside a building in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 UP ATS personnel during their operation against a suspected terrorists holed up inside a building in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow/Delhi: On the eve of the final phase of Assembly elections in the state, Uttar Pradesh’s anti-terrorist squad (ATS) launched an operation, which was on till late in the night, to flush out two suspected terrorists holed up in a house in a densely-populated locality in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Believed to be influenced by terror group ISIS and having possible links to a train blast in Madhya Pradesh carried out earlier in the day, the two fired intermittently at the police, which used teargas shells and chilli bombs to smoke them out.

“The suspects holed up in Lucknow belong to a localised group, influenced by ISIS and its literature,” additional director general (law and order) Daljit Chaudhary said.

There was no official confirmation about their death even after firing had stopped from the rented house at Haji Colony Lucknow’s in Thakurgan area.

After sunset, the electricity in the area was snapped which also forced the media to retreat. Night vision cameras and gas cutters were brought in. Commandoes of paramilitary forces were being rushed to assist the ATS and the local police.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh spoke to UP DGP Javeed Ahmad, who briefed him about the action taken.

Two suspects arrested, nation on terror alert
Earlier, those living in the neighborhood were evacuated from their houses and the entire area was cordoned off.

Meanwhile, two suspects (brothers) from Kanpur, one from Etawah and three from Madhya Pradesh were arrested for their alleged links to the blast in a Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near Jabdi station in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh. Police sources said that more modules could be hiding in other districts the two states.

A nationwide alert has been sounded, and security beefed up in UP, particularly in 40 Assembly seats in eastern Uttar Pradesh going to the polls Wednesday. “We are alert. We have sounded an alert all over the country,” Union minister of state for home, Hansraj Ahir said.

According to locals, at around 3.30 pm, over 30 policemen started vacating houses in the locality to corner the suspects. Local residents said as the suspects learnt about the plans, they started firing at the police party.

ATS IG Aseem Arun summoned elite commandos from a Bijnaur police facility. The ATS team was trying to ensure that the suspects run out of ammunition.

Lucknow IG A. Satish Ganesh said, “The suspects were not surrendering. Instead they were resorting to firing. Chilli bombs were used to smoke them out.” “When the police knocked the door (of the house where the suspects are holed up), they closed the door,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Railways beefed up security in the wake of the blast that took place at 9.50 am in a general-class compartment of the train. The Railways has viewed the incident seriously and beefed up security.

Tags: lucknow siege, madhya pradesh blast, isis
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Entertainment Gallery

With her film 'Phillauri' up for release, Anushka Sharma made an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma has a gala time on Kapil Sharma's show
Akshay Kumar lauched a new version of his iconic song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast', from the film 'Machine' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay launches new version of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast with Mustafa-Kiara
The team of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' held a screening of their film in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Karan show Badrinath Ki Dulhania to their families and others
Numerous celebrities from the film industry were seen at the fifth and concluding day of the Khidkiyaan theatre fesitval in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come out as Khidkiyaan theatre festival concludes with a bang
Mandana Karimi celebrated her wedding with Gaurav Gupta with a grand bash on Sunday where numerous Bollywood stars were spotted. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mandana Karimi hosts a grand wedding reception for B-Town
Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma dazzled in outfits created by Manish Malhotra as they walked the ramp for Shabana Azmi's charity Mijwan on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma sizzle on ramp for charity
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India cricket team assured of No. 1 Test ranking after victory against Australia

India bounced back in style to win the second Test after suffering a heavy defeat in the series opener at Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

Steve Smith's act was against spirit of the game: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman criticised Australian skipper Steve Smith for seeking the dressing room's input for a DRS referral in the second Test against India. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane are India’s best Test players: Virat Kolhi

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has hailed the batting duo as India’s best Test players for their match-winning contributions. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mocking credible varsities will only isolate India: Harvard student writes to Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sonakshi's Noor based on Karachi, You're Killing Me! to release in Pakistan

The actress was last seen in 'Force 2'.
 

Don’t give your alcohol bill to the producer: Akshay's advice to young actors

Akshay Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt makes U-turn, says mid-day meal benefits to continue without Aadhaar

(Representational image)

IndiGo pilot caught lying to passengers to 'cover-up' absence of co-pilot

An IndiGo flight. (File photo)

Mocking credible varsities will only isolate India: Harvard student writes to Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Initial probe rules out navy's role in Indian fisherman's killing: Sri Lankan govt

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Terror suspect holed up in Lucknow might have links with ISIS: ADG

Uttar Pradesh Anti Terror Squad personnel take positions during their operation against a suspected terrorist holed up inside a building in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow on Tuesday evening. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham