Lanka’s barbaric act belies all diplomatic talks between nations: TN CM

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisami on Tuesday wrote a letter seeking the Centre’s intervention. Opposition parties condemned the killing and sought action from the Centre.

In a letter to the Centre, Palanisami said the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India should be summoned forthwith and “the strong feelings of the Government of India and government of Tamil Nadu about the unprovoked firing on fishermen and non-adherence to earlier agreements on the issue should be conveyed in no uncertain terms.”

Lanka resorting to “such inhuman and barbaric tactics” completely belies all the diplomatic efforts that have been undertaken including the understanding reached in several meetings between the two countries, including the recent one at Colombo, Palanisami said in the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM said at the ministerial level meeting in Colombo in January, “it was clearly agreed not to use force against bona fide fishermen at sea.”

He urged the Prime Minister Modi to intervene “personally in this sensitive livelihood issue of our fishermen and use all means at the command of the government of India to curb the unacceptable aggressive actions of the Sri Lankan Navy in the Palk Bay, and to protect the life, limb and liberty of our innocent fishermen”.

Palanisami also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victim’s family.

He also announced Rs 1 lakh to the other fisherman, injured in the attack, and directed that the best medical treatment be offered to him.