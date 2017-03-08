IED blast in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train injures 12, 3 held

The coach caught fire and was later filled with smoke which made it worse for the frightened passengers. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bhopal: Suspected militants on Tuesday triggered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in one of the coaches of Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near Jabdi railway station in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district leaving a dozen people injured.

“Preliminary investigation has suggested that it was a low intensity IED explosion. It was an act of terrorism. Probe was on to ascertain which terror group was involved in the blast,” inspector general of police (law and order), MP, Makrand Devskar told reporters here.

Three suspects arrested in connection with the incident have spilled beans on the plot by terrorists to carry out blasts in different trains in different parts of the country, a senior police officer disclosed to this newspaper here. “The Jabdi train blast was a part of the plot,” he added, quoting the three arrested accused.

The explosion took place in the general second class coach in the passenger train at around 9.50 am when it was nearing the Jabdi station. The coach caught fire and was later filled with smoke which made it worse for the frightened passengers in the bogey, a railway spokesman here said.