Nation, Current Affairs

Muslim woman from K'taka harassed on FB for singing Hindu religious song

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 8, 2017, 4:48 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2017, 5:29 pm IST
On Facebook, the woman has been targeted for singing in public, as well as for singing in front of men.
Supporters of Sayeed are thinking of filing a case against the harassers for threatening a woman.
 Supporters of Sayeed are thinking of filing a case against the harassers for threatening a woman.

Bengaluru: A Muslim woman from Karnataka is being trolled on Facebook for singing a Hindu devotional song.

22-year-old Suhana Sayeed has become the target of harassment by a Facebook page 'Mangalore Muslims' with nearly 46000 members, after she sang a Hindu devotional song for a television show, said reports.

The woman has been targeted for singing in public, as well as for singing in front of men - apart from committing the 'offence' of singing a Hindu song.

While auditioning for the show, Sayeed, wearing a colourful hijab, sang for precisely 100 seconds, said reports. The three judges listening to her were blindfolded. At the end of her audition, the blindfolds were removed and the praise began. "Your voice is really good," said one judge, as the audience applauded. "By singing a Hindu devotional song you've become the symbol of unity. Music is a medium which unites people, differences disappear."

But those on the Facebook group do not seem to share the same views. A line from the post condemning her says, "You have not achieved any great feat...Your parents will not go to heaven as you have exposed yourself to other men. Stop wearing the hijab, you don't know how to respect it."

However, some commentors on the post have defended Sayeed.

According to reports, supporters of Sayeed are thinking of filing a case against the harassers for threatening a woman.

Tags: muslim woman trolled, karnataka news, suhana sayeed, mangalore muslims, sexual harassment
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

World Gallery

A member of the Tinstix of Dynamite aerobatics team flies in front of a wall of fire during the Australian International Airshow in Melbourne.

Australian Airshow 2017: Spectacular scenes in the skies
Queen Elizabeth II hosted areception at the Buckingham Palace to launch the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley representing the Indian government at the historic event.

Queen hosts reception to launch UK-India Year of Culture
Carnival celebrations are in full swing in Spain, and revellers have donned their costumes and masks to mark the occasion. People dressed as the traditional carnival characters 'Zaku Zaharrak,' or old sack, in Basque language, as they take part in a carnival parade in the small Pyrenean village of Lesaka, northern Spain.

In ancient Spanish festival, masked villagers hit anyone who crosses their path
A suspect is in custody after 28 people were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.

Drunken driver ploughs into crowd at New Orleans Mardi Gras parade
One of Washington's most popular residents left town on Tuesday: Bao Bao, the National Zoo's uber-popular young female panda, headed to her new home in China. (Photo: AP)

Bye Bye, Bao Bao: Panda leaves Washington for China
Thousands of protesters turned out Monday across the US to challenge Donald Trump in a Presidents Day protest dubbed Not My President's Day. (Photos: AP)

'Impeach the Liar': Anti-Trump protesters march on Presidents Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Wish women gave men as much happiness as Sunny': RGV under fire for his sexist tweet

Under fire, Ram Gopal Varma soon replied to his controversial tweet on Sunny Leone.
 

Moroccan town has 3000 people making money from 'sextortion'

Moroccan authorities have cracked down and arrested hundreds (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Board vs Board: BCCI backs Kohli after Cricket Australia’s 'outrageous' remark

Mr. (Virat) Kohli’s action was supported by ICC Elite Panel Umpire Mr. Nigel Llong who rushed in to dissuade Mr. Steve Smith from taking recourse to inappropriate assistance, said BCCI. (Photo: AP)
 

Harbhajan Singh mocks Australia after Bengaluru defeat

Earlier, Cricket Australia had trolled Harbhajan Singh after Pune Test for his prediction. (Photo: Harbhajan Singh/ Twitter)
 

Nike unveils hijab for Muslim female athletes

Athletes contributed input into the product, and figure skater Zahra Lari was among those who tested it. (Photo: AP)
 

Shame we are focussing on one incident: Steve Waugh on DRS controversy

Steve Smith came under heavy criticism after he was caught looking at the dressing room for help with a DRS referral in the Bengaluru Test. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ajmer dargah blast case: NIA court acquits Swami Aseemanand, convicts 3

Swami Aseemanand. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

2 terror suspects arrested from Kanpur, Unnao taken to Lucknow

(Representational image)

Won’t accept anti-national’s body: Father of IS suspect killed in Lucknow

Saifullah belonged to an ISIS module that was preparing to conduct a massive attack on a Sufi Shrine in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal-Ujjain train blast perpetrators influenced by ISIS: MP CM Chouhan

Smoke erupts from a bogie after a blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near Jabdi station in Shajapur district in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Political unity needed to combat terrorism: Venkaiah on Ujjain train blast

Minister of Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham