Nation, Current Affairs

Bhopal-Ujjain train blast perpetrators influenced by ISIS: MP CM Chouhan

PTI
Published Mar 8, 2017, 2:58 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2017, 2:59 pm IST
At least 10 people were injured, three of them seriously, in the IED blast in the train.
Smoke erupts from a bogie after a blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near Jabdi station in Shajapur district in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
 Smoke erupts from a bogie after a blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near Jabdi station in Shajapur district in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: The perpetrators of Bhopal-Ujjain train bomb explosion were influenced by ISIS ideology and the incident was a "trial blast" as the terrorists planned to carry out more attacks, Madhya Pradesh Government said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that those who orchestrated the blast arrived from Lucknow and planted the bomb in the passenger train as part of a "pre-planned conspiracy".

At least 10 people were injured, three of them seriously, in the IED blast in the train near Jabdi station in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh yesterday.

"The terrorists were influenced by Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror ideology and carried out the blast. It was a pre-planned conspiracy," Chouhan said in the Assembly during the ongoing budget session.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh said the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in the passenger train was a "trial blast".

"Yesterday's explosion carried out through IED was a trial blast. The police, however, smashed this terror network within five hours after the blast in train," Singh told mediapersons in the state Assembly premises today.

The terrorists had plans to orchestrate the blasts at some other places also, he claimed.

Earlier, speaking to mediapersons at Barwah town in Khargone district late last night, Chouhan said, "Police detained three terrorists who planted bomb in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train. It was revealed during initial interrogation from the arrested terrorists that they were connected to ISIS."

"The blast site smelt of deadly explosives. I would like to congratulate the ATS and police who immediately acted. Madhya Pradesh is a peaceful state and nobody would be allowed to create disturbance here," he said.

These terrorists had arrived here from Lucknow and planted the bomb in Bhopal-Ujjain train, he said.

Chouhan said today in the state Assembly that MP police and central agencies had unmasked the people behind the train blast in just five hours.

"The three suspects detained for the blast in the state are being grilled thoroughly so as to reach to more of their accomplices," he said.

Referring to the jail break by SIMI activists and the subsequent encounter in which eight men of the banned outfit were killed last year, the CM said, "Attempts have been made to disturb peace but it has been nipped in the bud by the alert state police. An act of terror won't be allowed to thrive in the state."

In an official statement released late last night, the UP police had said that three persons were arrested by Madhya Pradesh police in Piparia town in Hoshangabad.

Two of the arrested persons are from Kanpur, while one is from Aligarh.

The Home Minister said that the arrests and the encounter in Uttar Pradesh were linked to the train blast.

The blast had occurred in a general coach of the passenger train when it was on its way to Ujjain from Bhopal.

Subsequently, anti-terror operations were carried out by police of both Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to get hold of terrorists, suspected to be linked with the Bhopal-Ujjain train blast.

Tags: ujjain train blast, shivraj singh chouhan, bhopal train blast
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Entertainment Gallery

Kriti Sanon and Richa Chadha dazzled on the ramp at the India Beach Fashion Show held in Goa on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon and Richa Chadha redefine elegance on the ramp
Vidya Balan and the team of her film 'Begum Jaan' shot for an episode of Kapil Sharma's show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya Balan gets her Begum Jaan team on Kapil Sharma's show
With her film 'Phillauri' up for release, Anushka Sharma made an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma has a gala time on Kapil Sharma's show
Akshay Kumar lauched a new version of his iconic song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast', from the film 'Machine' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay launches new version of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast with Mustafa-Kiara
The team of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' held a screening of their film in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Karan show Badrinath Ki Dulhania to their families and others
Numerous celebrities from the film industry were seen at the fifth and concluding day of the Khidkiyaan theatre fesitval in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come out as Khidkiyaan theatre festival concludes with a bang
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nike unveils hijab for Muslim female athletes

Athletes contributed input into the product, and figure skater Zahra Lari was among those who tested it. (Photo: AP)
 

Shame we are focussing on one incident: Steve Waugh on DRS controversy

Steve Smith came under heavy criticism after he was caught looking at the dressing room for help with a DRS referral in the Bengaluru Test. (Photo: BCCI)
 

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli hits back at Nathan Lyon’s 'head of snake' remark

Virat Kohli had told his teammates not to solely rely on him to give them a head-start. (Photo: AFP)
 

Virat wishes one of the 'most important women in his life' Anushka on Women's Day

Virat and Anushka have been going steady since a while now.
 

Things to do after sex for boosting intimacy in your relationship

From a shower together to being silly, it all works for getting closer (Photo: YouTube)
 

Your shirt will tell you if you are too tired to drive

(Image: Japan Trends)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Political unity needed to combat terrorism: Venkaiah on Ujjain train blast

Minister of Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: AP)

Narendra Modi vows to double farmers' income by 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Uphaar tragedy: Gopal Ansal to surrender tomorrow

At least 59 people died of asphyxia and over 100 others were injured in the stampede after fire broke out in Uphaar cinema on June 13, 1997, during the screening of J.P. Dutta's film ‘Border’. (Photo: file)

HC CJ recuses from hearing plea to stall 2017 MCD polls

Representational Image.

Kerala: 55-year-old woman trampled to death by wild elephant

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham