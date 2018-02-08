Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe likely to attend WCIT

Hyderabad: Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, will participate in the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) which will be held in Hyderabad from February 19 to 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to be chief guest at the event. However, the PMO is yet to confirm of PM’s participation. The event is being held in India for the first time.

The WCIT and NILF-2018 (Nasscom India Leadership Forum) are being jointly hosted by Nasscom and the World Information Technology and Services Alliance.

Delegates from about 30 countries are expected to participate in the 22nd edition of WCIT.

Minister of IT K. T. Rama Rao, along with the NASSCOM leadership team, reviewed the arrangements made for the upcoming event, at Camp Office on Wednesday.