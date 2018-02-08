search on deccanchronicle.com
29-yr-old Hyderabad woman forced to beg in Saudi by employers, rescued

Published Feb 8, 2018, 9:45 am IST
Employers of victim denied her medical help and instead demanded two lakh rupees for sending her back to India.
Victim, Sameena Begum said her employers used to make her work hard in three houses at a time. (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: A Hyderabadi woman, who was sent to Saudi Arabia in hopes of a good job by her employer, has been rescued by the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Victim, Sameena Begum (29) was also allegedly made to beg for food at wedding functions in Saudi Arabia by her employer.

 

Speaking to ANI, Begum said, "An agent approached to me and offered me a good job as a beautician in Saudi Arabia with 1,000 riyal per month. I left for Saudi and after landing there I realised there was no such job and the agent kept me in a house as maid servant."

She added that the employers used to make her work hard in three houses at a time.

"When I confronted and said I want to return back to India, they said they will not send me back and in turn they demanded two lakhs rupees from me to do so. Later, I faced health issues but they did not even take me to the hospital. The employer had also told me to beg and bring food from marriages and functions but I refused to go," she added.

She said that she was tortured and made to work in three houses and added that the employer denied her medical help when her situation worsened.

"The Indian embassy was trying to contact my employer. When my employer asked about this, I said I want to go back to India. But he had taken assurance from me that I should not complain about anything which they have done to me and gave me the exit. They did not even provide adequate food," Begum added.

She further thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and the Indian Embassy for rescuing her and others.

She also demanded stringent actions against the agents.

