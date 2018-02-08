'Baahubali' collections more than Centre funds to AP: TDP lawmaker

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party Lok Sabha member Jayadev Galla on Wednesday said the box-office collections of blockbuster 'Baahubali' were more than the funds provided by it to Andhra Pradesh.

TDP members continued their protest in both Houses against non-fulfilment of promises made by the NDA government at the time of bifurcation of the state. They also staged a walkout in Lok Sabha during the debate on the budget.

Accusing the NDA government of not doing anything to fulfil the promises made at the time of bifurcation of the state, Galla wanted to know what the government did in the last four years.

Referring to the funds provided by the Centre to Andhra Pradesh, Galla quipped that even the collections made by Telugu film Baahubali were more than what the state received from the centre.

According to reports, Telugu blockbuster "Baahubali- The Conclusion" earned about Rs 1,700 crore from Indian and overseas markets.

Galla said as many as 19 promises which include grant of special category status to the state, setting up of a new railway zone and funding construction of new capital of Amravati were still pending.

He said the people of Andhra Pradesh were no fools and will not forgive the BJP for not fulfilling the promises made at the time of bifurcation of the state.