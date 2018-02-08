search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Actor assault case: Court rejects Dileep’s plea for video evidence

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 8, 2018, 2:38 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2018, 2:38 am IST
Earlier all the accused except Dileep, advocates Pratheesh Chacko and Raju Joseph appeared before the court.
Dileep
 Dileep

Kochi: The Angamaly First Class Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday rejected the plea of actor Dileep, eighth accused in the actor abduction and sexual assault case, requesting it to hand over the memory card containing recording of the attack on the victim in a vehicle on February 17, 2016.

The court accepted the prosecution’s argument that handing over of the memory card will be a threat to the security and private life of the victim. Also the accused is capable of influencing witnesses and distorting evidence, they claimed.

 

Earlier, Dileep had moved a petition expressing doubt over authenticity contents of the memory card claiming that a women’s voice could also be heard in the video.

His lawyers argued that the accused have rights to get copies of all evidence that the Special Investigation Team submitted before the court.

The cops have already handed over a majority of evidences including CCTV footages of the car in which the victim travelled on the fateful day, forensic examination results of cell phones used by two of the accused and a copy of the statement given by main accused Pulsar Suni.

Meanwhile, the court shifted the trial in the case to the Ernakulam District Sessions Court. Sources said the SIT would soon approach the High Court demanding that the trial be conducted under a woman judge.

Earlier all the accused except Dileep, advocates Pratheesh Chacko and Raju Joseph appeared before the court. Main accused Pulsar Suni, while coming out of the court, told reporters that other wealthy accused in the case would “escape from the case while he would continue to lament in the jail”.

Tags: dileep, actor assault case, special investigation team
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian man sneaks on to runway in Sharjah to catch plane and meet fiancee

He climbed the fence and sneaked on to the runway, to try and enter a plane (Photo: AFP)
 

Trudeau comes under fire for ‘mansplaining,’ correcting ‘mankind’ to ‘peoplekind’

On 1st February Trudeau was answering questions at Edmonton, Alberta when a woman who claimed to be a part of World Mission Society Church of God engaged the young prime minister. (Photo: File)
 

Scientists discover drug that can soothe a woman's broken heart

This painkiller can soothe a woman's broken heart. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

‘Britain’s best-dressed’ thief steals designer products worth £2000

The court ordered Dragos to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work over the year, and to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge. (Photo: Instagram/DragosPatrunjel)
 

Aspirin could cure erectile dysfunction, says study

The study was conducted by the Istanbul Medipol Univesity and is the first to assess how therapy to thin platelets in the blood could impact erectile dysfunction. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to appear on Koffee With Karan?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma could soon be seen together on Koffee with Karan, a chat show hosted by Karan Johar (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: Online engineering counselling to be conducted in 5 rounds

In a little over six months, the Ramanujan Computing Centre at Anna University has prepared the software for conducting the online counselling. 

Karti seeks Madras High Court ’s nod for travel to UK, France

Recently the apex court disposed of his SLP, ordering the pleas against the LOC be decided by the CJ. Under these circumstances, he has applied for the permit, citing professional reasons.

End rape & murder trial of constable in 3 months: Madras High Court

 The Madras High Court has directed the district sessions and mahila court in Tiruppur, to complete the trial and dispose of the rape and murder of a woman constable case.

Madurai temple mandapam shops told to vacate in a day

Collector K. Veera Raghav Rao inspects the pillar support work in Madurai Meenakshi temple. —DC

Telangana: Electric buses, smart cards in the pipeline

Mr Andrew Fleming and (TSRTC) will work together to introduce electric buses and smart cards to ensure reduced vehicle emissions in Telangana. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham