search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

5 arrested for helping Pak Lashkar terrorist flee, police calls act ‘planned’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 8, 2018, 1:16 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2018, 1:16 pm IST
The escape of Naveed from a hospital was planned at Srinagar's central jail, J&K police chief SP Vaid said.
Pakistani Lashkar terrorist Naveed Jutt escaped on Tuesday when he was taken a hospital for a routine check-up with five other prisoners. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Pakistani Lashkar terrorist Naveed Jutt escaped on Tuesday when he was taken a hospital for a routine check-up with five other prisoners. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: In the latest development in Srinagar hospital attack, the police have arrested five attackers, however, Pakistani national Muhammad Naveed Jutt alias Abu Hanzalla is still at large.

According to reports, the police said they have tracked down the motorcycle and the vehicle that was used for the getaway.

 

The escape of Pakistani Lashkar terrorist Naveed, when he was taken to government-run Sri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital for a routine check-up with five other prisoners, has led to a detailed controversy.

Jammu and Kashmir home secretary told NDTV that the superintendent of Rainawari central jail has been suspended after the incident.

The daring escape of Naveed from the Srinagar hospital was planned at the city's central jail, NDTV quoted the J&K police chief as saying.

Militants opened fire in the hospital when the prisoners, along with Naveed were brought into the Out Patients' Department (OPD). Two who were accompanying Naveed were shot dead while Naveed managed to flee from the clutches of police.

Also Read: Militants attack Srinagar hospital, kill 2 cops, free Pak Lashkar terrorist

According to reports, someone handed a pistol to Naveed, which he used to shoot two policemen before managing to flee through a crowded hospital complex in broad daylight.

Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, Naveed, had been at the Srinagar Central Jail since 2016, two years after he was arrested from Kulgam in south Kashmir.

"Definitely someone in the jail is involved. It was a well-planned escape which has been planned inside the jail. It cannot be coordinated without that," Director General of J&K police, SP Vaid told NDTV.

A special investigation team (SIT) is examining what happened.

On Wednesday, the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit owned the attack in an audio clip and claimed that Naveed had reached south Kashmir.

Police chief, Vaid said that Naveed managed court orders for his imprisonment in Srinagar, even though as a matter of policy, all Pakistani terrorists are kept in prisons outside Kashmir.

"We had information about Pakistani terrorists conspiring in the Srinagar Central Jail. We tried to shift him outside the Valley but he managed a stay order from the court," said Vaid.

"Now he is not dangerous for police alone. He is dangerous for everyone, including the judiciary," he added.

The top officer said Pakistani terrorists who come to Kashmir to kill and die take advantage of the system and its weaknesses.

"Naveed's escape is a major security breach," Vaid said.

Naveed personally knows Lashkar chief Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and is likely to take over as the terror outfit's chief in Kashmir, the police believe. 

A resident of Multan in Pakistan, Naveed was arrested in June 2014 at Yaripora in Kulgam. According to police records, he is involved in several killings.

The police chief said corrective measures are being taken for fortifying the security in prisons to avoid such major lapses.

Tags: naveed jutt, pakistani lashkar terrorist, srinagar hospital firing, jammu and kashmir police
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Related Stories

Militants attack Srinagar hospital, kill 2 cops, free Pak Lashkar terrorist


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cops involved in 45-minute standoff with tiger realise it's a stuffed toy

They also mentioned that it was a false call made with genuine good intent and not a prank (Photo: Facebook)
 

15-year-old garbage-collecting cart inventor from UP is going places

Sikanto Mandal has invented a unique garbage-collecting cart that has gained a lot of attention. (Photo Credit: Facebook / Sikanto Mandal)
 

IIT-Bombay clarifies it has not banned non-veg food, PETA asks, why not?

The letter, addressed to Devang V Khakhar, Director, IIT Bombay says that there are some 77 billion land animals that are farmed a year. (Photo: AP)
 

Korea without border: Olympics cheer leads to rise in tourists along divide

Olympic officials have been expecting more than 80,000 foreign tourists and 75,000 athletes, reporters and other Olympic officials to visit South Korea for the Games. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

No man's land! Finnish luxury resort opens doors for women only

The idea is to create a vacation destination exclusively for women where they don't need to watch themselves. (Photo: Facebook/SuperShe)
 

Eat your way to stronger hair: Experts reveals 10 foods that boost hair growth

Hair loss can be down to hormonal changes, a medical condition, stress or nutritional deficiencies. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Baahubali' collections more than Centre funds to AP: TDP lawmaker

A still from 'Baahubali'

File vision document for protection of Taj Mahal: SC to UP govt

Taj Trapezium Zone is an area of about 10,400 sq kms spread over the districts of Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras and Etah in Uttar Pradesh and Bharatpur in Rajasthan. (Photo: PTI)

ED finds confidential report on Aircel Maxis scam in P Chidambaram's house: ANI

The ED sources said that they have found an unsigned copy in the Delhi house of former finance minister P Chidambaram which means the report was leaked from CBI. (Photo: File)

Rahul now my boss too, let there be no doubt about that, says Sonia Gandhi

Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meet, Sonia Gandhi urged the members to gear up for the general elections, which, she said, are due in slightly over a year and ‘might well be called earlier as they were in 2004’.(Photo: File/PTI)

BJP, Congress continue to default in submitting audited income reports to EC

Grant, donations and contributions of Rs 120.71 crore declared by the five National Parties forms 40.30 per cent of the total income of the parties during FY 2016-17. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham