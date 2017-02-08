Nation, Current Affairs

Panel will be formed to probe mystery over Jaya’s death: Panneerselvam

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 8, 2017, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2017, 12:03 pm IST
I haven’t ditched AIADMK and will prove majority in Tamil Nadu Assembly, says caretaker CM Panneerselvam.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam addressing to media. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: Dropping another bombshell on Wednesday morning, caretaker Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam announced that an inquiry commission will be formed to probe 'doubts' regarding Jayalalithaa's health.

“Government has responsibility to clear doubts. A sitting Supreme Court judge to head the inquiry commission,” said Panneerselvam, who was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member V Maitreyan and former Assembly Speaker P H Pandian.

Jayalalithaa had died in the Apollo Hospitals here on December 5 after 75-days of hospitalisation.

The announcement came within hours of Panneerselvam revolting against Chief Minister-designate V K Sasikala, who later sacked him as the party treasurer.

Addressing mediapersons outside his residence in Chennai, Panneerselvam said he was willing to take back his resignation and would meet governor C Vidyasagar Rao on his return to Chennai.

“My strength will be known on the floor of the Assembly. I would soon request the Governor to convene the House to facilitate the move,” said Panneerselvam.

Panneerselvam also tore into Sasikala Natarajan terming her as ‘temporary General Secretary’ of the AIADMK.

“Election will be held soon for the 'permanent' General Secretary post of AIADMK,” Panneerselvam declared.

Contending that many legislators are scared to openly support him, the CM said more MLAs would vote in his favour during the trust vote in the Assembly.

Tags: o panneerselvam‬, ‪v k sasikala‬, aiadmk‬, ‪jayalalithaa‬‬
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam sitting in a meditation in front of late J. Jayalalithaa’s burial site at the Marina Beach in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: N. Sampath)

‘I was forced to resign’: Panneerselvam revolts against Sasikala

Panneerselvam alleged that Sasikala, her supporters manipulated him after Jayalalithaa’s death and thereafter they humiliated him.
08 Feb 2017 2:15 AM
O. Panneerselvam addresses media on Marina on Tuesday (Photo: DC)

I was manipulated, insulted and humiliated: O Panneerselvam

Former CM Panneerselvam opens ‘his conscience to protect party’.
08 Feb 2017 1:48 AM
Crowd of supporters at O. Panneerselvam’s house on Tuesday (Photo: DC)

Panneerselvam’s rebellion scripted on Twitter

And the CM's visit to Marina Beach, his meditation at the Jayalalithaa’s memorial and his subsequent address to the media was well choreographed.
08 Feb 2017 1:59 AM

