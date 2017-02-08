Contempt notice to Calcutta HC judge who wrote to PM accusing judges of corruption

Nation, Current Affairs

Justice Karnan had stayed his transfer order after the SC asked the Chief Justice of Madras HC not to assign any judicial work to him.
Madras High Court and Justice C S Karnan (Inset). (Photo: File)
 Madras High Court and Justice C S Karnan (Inset). (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a contempt notice to Calcutta High Court Judge CS Karnan, initiating suo moto criminal proceedings.

Justice Karnan has to file a reply in the case.

The seven- judge bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar heard the matter.

Justice Karnan had on February 15, 2016 stayed his transfer order after the apex court asked the Chief Justice of Madras High Court not to assign any judicial work to him.

The same day the apex court had suspended Justice Karnan's order and made it clear that all administrative and judicial orders passed by him after the issuance of the proposal of his transfer from the Madras High Court to the Calcutta High Court shall remain stayed till further orders.

Justice Karnan had written an open letter to Narendra Modi, two weeks back, urging him to take action against the growing corruption in the judiciary.

