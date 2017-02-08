Sasikala sacks AIADMK's IT wing secy Ramachandran for 'anti-party activities'

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala on Wednesday sacked the party’s IT wing secy G Ramachandran for alleged 'anti-party activities' and appointed V V R Raj Sathyan in Ramachandran's place.

The move came soon after she warned her MLAs and party leaders that "betrayal" will never win in the AIADMK and blamed arch rival DMK for trying to destabilise her party.

Sasikala had leveled similar charges against O Panneerselvam and accused him of colluding with opposition parties in the state.

Sasikala said she had noticed "Panneerselvam joining hands with DMK following their conversation in the Assembly," recently and added that she said duty bound to prevent the next course of action from happening, apparently referring to a revolt.

She referred to the remark of Deputy DMK Leader Durai Murugan who had last week in the Assembly favoured Panneerselvam to continue as Chief Minister for the rest of the term of the current government, i.e till 2021.

"Panneerselvam not saying anything on this and his silence showed clearly that he had joined hands with DMK. His act had also infuriated the Ministers," she said.