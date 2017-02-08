Was not allowed to meet Jayalalithaa in hospital even once: Panneerselvam

Chennai: Issuing fresh allegations, incumbent Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday claimed he was never allowed to meet late chief minister J Jayalalithaa even once when she was hospitalised.

"I went to Apollo for all 75 days, but was never allowed to meet Amma even once," he said.

Panneerselvam dubbed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Sasikala Natarajan ‘power hungry’ and blamed her for his resignation from the post of chief minister.

Breaking his silence a day after Sasikala removed him from the party's treasurer post, Paneerselvam said, "There is a force behind everything that is happening. I don't understand her rush to become the Chief Minister. Does she not understand the situation in Tamil Nadu?"

Responding to a poser as to why Sheela Balakrishnan quit as adviser to the Tamil Nadu Government, a post to which she was appointed by Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam said, "Can't say much about her resignation. She was already given an extension."

The events in the AIADMK unfolded minutes after Panneerselvam was removed from the post of the party's treasurer. Sasikala waved and flashed victory sign to her supporters at her Poes Garden residence and said she had not forced Pannerselvam for anything.

Sasikala blamed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the upheaval in their party and said she saw DMK Working President M K Stalin, the Leader of the opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, and Pannerselvam exchanging pleasantries during a recent Assembly session.

However, Pannerselvam dismissed Sasikala's charge and said she has no powers to sack him as Treasurer. "She should be asked to explain the basis of her charge. I was never cordial with DMK. A look back into the history will make it clear," he told Tamil TV channels after his last night's sudden revolt.

The DMK also hit back at Sasikala saying, "How can DMK be behind it? How can they blame us for their in-fight? How can we support Panneerselvam when he's in opposition?"

As the political drama unfolded, security at the Greenways Road residence of Panneerselvam was stepped up even as scores of supporters started thronging the area. "There is no relationship at all between me and the DMK. Its only the human approach to reciprocate when some one smiles at you. That is the difference between animals and humans," he said.

He also stuck to his charge that he was forced to resign from the post of Chief Minister, but declined to answer a question whether he would stake claim with the Governor to continue, saying "Just wait and watch."

"I don't want to go into it. I had already explained in detail at Amma's (Jayalalithaa) memorial the circumstances under which I was forced to resign," he said.

Elaborating on his contention that Sasikala had no powers to sack him from the party post, Panneerselvam said already there were legal problems facing the party. He said General Secretary was elected on a temporary basis in view of the extraordinary situation faced by the party (after Jayalalithaa's demise).

"This is the party's norm. As per the party's constitution framed by founder M G Ramachandran at the time floating the AIADMK, legal sanction for the post will come only when all primary members elect the General Secretary. Such a General Secretary alone has the powers to appoint or remove party functionaries," he said.

On strong attack against him by AIADMK leaders, including his cabinet colleagues, Panneerselvam said it was a 'compulsion of time.'

"They can only speak like that when they are there (with Sasikala). They are in a state of mind of retaining their office for the next four years. They should act keeping in mind that they have to go back to the people," he said.

On the charge that he had betrayed the party high command, the senior leader said he resigned when he was forced only because he did not want the charge to fall on him.

Asked about allegations levelled against him by some of his opponents that BJP was behind him, Panneerselvam said, "They (his opponent) don't have any strong ground against me. They can't level any allegation against me."