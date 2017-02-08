Nation, Current Affairs

Online petition wants President to stop VK Sasikala from becoming CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 8, 2017, 2:04 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2017, 8:25 am IST
At last count, the petition had received 164,982 supporters within 36 hours of its launch.
President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: File)
 President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: File)

Chennai: An online petition seeking President Pranab Mukherjee's intervention in ensuring that V. K. Sasikala is not sworn-in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu citing pending cases against her has gone viral with more than 1.64 lakh people signing it in just 36 hours.

The petition on Change.Org started by Tamil Arasan PSR on Sunday evening, hours after Ms Sasikala was chosen as the leader of the AIADMK legislature party, is addressed to the President of India, Governor of Tamil Nadu and the Election Commission of India.  

“With O. Paneerselvam becoming CM, TN people got some hope (that) things would be better for them as he actively coordinated for jallikattu issues. But the recent Sunday announcement of his stepping down as CM for giving way to Sasikala seems to be a conspiracy,” the petition said.

“Sasikala with many old money laundering cases should not be allowed to lead an Indian state. Moreover, she has no political experience and has been (the) reason (behind) many corruption activities while Jayalalithaa was CM,” the petition firther reads.

At last count, the petition had received 164,982 supporters within 36 hours of its launch.  Arasan, who launched the petition, also says state government “should not used like anything by a particular group for their personal interest.” “Almost the entire Tamil Nadu public hate Sasikala from becoming their CM, she is not a elected person,” he said, asking the President to intervene and “stop this stupid move”.

“Either OPS should continue as CM or the current government dissolved and reelection conducted,” the petition concluded. “I signed the petition because I feel Ms Sasikala does not deserve to be the Chief Minister. She was actively involved in corruption and had encouraged it. So I vent my feelings by signing the petition,” Santhosh Kumar, software professional, said.

Tags: v. k. sasikala, pranab mukherjee
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

