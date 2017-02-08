Nation, Current Affairs

No ban on Sardar jokes, says Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Feb 8, 2017, 1:15 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2017, 3:06 am IST
Bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Ms. R. Banumathi, made it clear that the SC cannot pass any kind of guidelines.
Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its inability to issue directions to regulate jokes about the Sikh community, observing courts cannot “lay down moral guidelines” for citizens. The earlier Bench headed by former Chief Justice T.S. Thakur had entertained several PILs which sought court intervention to curb or ban  Sardar jokes in circulation in the social media.

During the resumed hearing, a Bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Ms. R. Banumathi, made it clear that the SC cannot pass any kind of guidelines banning or curbing jokes about the Sikhs.

Justice Misra asked the counsel, “is there any kind of guidelines for any community or any religion anywhere in the world. While some persons will laugh on a joke, some others may remain quiet. It all depends on individual’s perception.”

Tags: supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

