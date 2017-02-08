Modi jibe at Rahul Gandhi, says earthquake did occur

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at his acerbic best. Replying to a discussion on Motion of Thanks to President Pranab Mukherjee’s address in Lok Sabha, Mr Modi tore into the Congress while defending his contentious demonetisation decision.

“Akhir bhukamp aa hi gaya (finally earthquake happened),” he said, ridiculing Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s now famous remark during the Winter session of Parliament — “Main bolungua toh bhukamp aa jayega”.

Mr Modi, however, framed his jibe in the context of the Uttarakhand earthquake on Monday night.

Like Swachh Bharat, he said, the decision on demonetisation is a movement to clean India. “The timing of note ban was perfect,” he said.

PM defends demonetisation

Signalling to the BJP’s core votebank and playing the jingoism card, he looked at the Congress benches and said, “I was surprised to see some of the statements made by some of you about surgical strikes. Put your hand on your heart and ask yourselves if that was right.”

Mr Modi, however, framed his jibe in the context of the Uttarakhand earthquake on Monday night, drawing sharp criticism from the Opposition and twitterarti for being insensitive.

Taking a dig at the Congress and Mr Gandhi, the Prime Minister, without naming names, said, “I was wondering why the earthquake came. When someone sees ‘Seva’ or any positive virtue in the word ‘SCAM’ then mother earth gets upset.”

Last week, while addressing a rally in Meerut, Mr Modi had asked the people of Uttar Pradesh to “rid the state of SCAM — S for Samajwadi (party), C for Congress, A for Akhilesh (Yadav) and M for Mayawati.”

The Prime Minister, who was accused by the Opposition of running away from a debate on demonetisation, strongly defended his decision saying it was the right step taken at the right time to rid the Indian economy of tax evasion and black money.

But there were moments when the Opposition got back at him. When the Prime Minister said, “Hum desh ke liye jee rahe hain (We live for the country),” the Opposition shouted, “Jio, Jio.”

In his marathon reply, which lasted 95 minutes, the Prime Minister kept hitting at the Congress. He questioned the Congress for failing to notify benami property.