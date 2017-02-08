KCR invites Pranab Mukherjee to Osmania University centenary

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday met President Pranab Mukherjee and invited him to launch the centenary celebrations of Osmania University scheduled for April 26. Mr Rao, along with ministers and TRS MPs, met the President.

According to the MPs, Mr Mukherjee accepted the invitation, but the TS government will be officially intimated later. After inviting the President, Mr Rao also met Union human resources development minister Prakash Javadekar and invited him to the ceremony as Chief Guest. Mr Javadekar accepted the invitation.