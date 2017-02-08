ESL Narasimhan tells Telangana, Andhra Pradesh to give details of assets

Hyderabad: Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan has asked the governments of AP and Telangana states to submit details of all pending issues related to AP Reorganisation Act. Mr Narasimhan will be holding meetings with the committees constituted by the TS and AP governments separately to deal with the issue. The Governor has directed the two committees to come with complete details of the pending issues to the next meeting scheduled on February 9.

The main issues are sharing the assets and liabilities of Schedule 9 and 10 institutions listed in the AP Reorganisation Act and also sharing of AP Bhavan located in Delhi. The AP government claims assets worth around Rs 40,000 crore from these institutions. It has prepared a report on the Schedule 9 and 10 institutions separately. TS too has readied a similar report.

The TS government says that the assets of these institutions should be shared based on their location. Meanwhile, the Union home ministry is holding a meeting on February 13 in New Delhi with officials of the two states to discuss sharing of Schedule 9 institutions.