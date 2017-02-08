Nation, Current Affairs

Panneerselvam 'colluded' with the party Amma fought against: Sasikala

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 8, 2017, 1:31 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2017, 1:39 pm IST
Hitting out at Panneerselvam, Sasikala said she could ‘sense the acts of a CM who ‘completely connived with the Opposition’.
Acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Sasikala Natarajan. (Photo: File)
Chennai: Speaking to the media after an emergency meeting of AIADMK MLAs in Chennai, party general secretary VK Sasikala Natarajan on Wednesday said that after Jayalalithaa’s demise, she could not take up the responsibility of Chief Minister as she was ‘very sad’.

Hitting out at O Panneerselvam, Sasikala said she could ‘sense’ the acts of a Chief Minister who ‘completely connived with the Opposition’.

Sasikala claimed that 'it became my responsibility to put an end to wrongdoings done by the CM O Panneerselvam'.

She added, "Our opponents are after us and spearheading whatever is happening today, but nothing can stop us from following Amma's path."

"Paneerselvam colluded with the party which Amma fought against. We will give a big blow to this act of betrayal and disloyalty," Natarajan said.

“Neither AIADMK nor me will be cowed down. Nobody has the power to split or divide us. Betrayal has never won,” Sasikala said.

Earlier, an emergency meeting of the AIADMK MLAs got underway in Chennai under the leadership of party Sasikala amidst a political turmoil triggered by the revolt of sacked Treasurer and Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

The meeting at the party headquarters is likely to chalk out the future course of action as a section of leaders, including some MLAs, have already extended support to Panneerselvam.

Senior ministers and party functionaries participated in the meeting.

Pannerselvam has said that Sasikala has no powers to sack him as treasurer.

He said the general secretary was elected on a temporary basis in view of the extraordinary situation faced by the party (after Jayalalithaa's demise).

"This is the party's norm. As per the party's constitution framed by founder M G Ramachandran at the time floating the AIADMK, legal sanction for the post will come only when all primary members elect the general secretary.

Such a general secretary alone has the powers to appoint or remove party functionaries," he said.

Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

