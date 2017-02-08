Nation, Current Affairs

As Sasikala carts off AIADMK MLAs, OPS says ‘some trying to contact me’

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 8, 2017, 8:59 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2017, 8:59 pm IST
AIADMK legislators should ask why they're not being allowed by Sasikala to speak to me, said the acting Tamil Nadu CM.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, flamke by supporters, addresses a press conference at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, flamke by supporters, addresses a press conference at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Hours after AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala Natarajan moved 131 MLAs to an undisclosed location after shepherding them into a bus, caretaker Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam claimed that some of the MLAs were trying to contact him.

"AIADMK legislators should ask why they're not being allowed by Sasikala to speak to me," said Panneerselvam to NDTV about the sequestering of lawmakers after this morning's meeting.

“Good days will return. Some MLAs are trying to meet me, talk to me,” Panneerselvam added.

Meanwhile, AIADMK MPs who pledged support to Sasikala, are now enroute New Delhi to meet President Pranab Mukherjee.

Their intention is to complain to the President about Tamil Nadu Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao’s continuing absence from Chennai. Rao is staying put in Maharashtra even though he is charged with the responsibility of appointing Sasikala the new CM of Tamil Nadu, if he so wishes.

Vidyasagar Rao is expected to return to Chennai on Thursday afternoon, said an NDTV report.

Panneerselvam had late last night sounded the bugle of revolt against Sasikala, claiming that he had been 'humiliated' and forced to resign as CM earlier this week. He also alleged that while late CM Jayalalithaa was in hospital, he was not allowed to meet her even once.

Panneerselvam further claimed that Jayalalithaa had told him that if anything happened to her, he would be the CM, and announced that a probe into Jayalalithaa's death would be initiated.

For her part, Sasikala on Wednesday questioned O Panneerselvam's silence for about 48 hours after she was elected as leader of the legislature party on Sunday. 

"Please don't side with traitors who have struck a deal with DMK which was out to finish Amma's legacy. No force on the earth can break the AIADMK," she thundered before her legislators. 

Hitting out at O Panneerselvam, Sasikala said she could ‘sense’ the acts of a Chief Minister who had "completely connived with the Opposition".

Sasikala claimed "it became my responsibility to put an end to wrongdoings done by CM O Panneerselvam".

She added, "Our opponents are after us and spearheading whatever is happening today, but nothing can stop us from following Amma's path."

“Neither AIADMK nor me will be cowed down. Nobody has the power to split or divide us. Betrayal has never won,” Sasikala said.

"Panneerselvam colluded with the party which Amma fought against. We will give a big blow to this act of betrayal and disloyalty," Sasikala Natarajan said.

Sasikala said she had noticed "Panneerselvam joining hands with DMK following their conversation in the Assembly," recently and added that she is duty bound to prevent the next course of action from happening, apparently referring to a revolt.

Tags: aiadmk, sasikala, o panneerselvam, jayalalithaa
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

High drama in TN, Sasikala moves AIADMK MLAs to unknown location

AIADMK MPs will meet President Pranab Mukherjee to complain about the Governor's absence from Tamil Nadu.
08 Feb 2017 4:19 PM
Asked if his party had any information on the arrival of Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, a senior AIADMK leader said,

Inaccessible AIADMK MLAs 'staying put' in Poes Garden, claims party

AIADMK spokesperson C R Saraswathi has claimed that the ruling party has the support of 131 legislators.
08 Feb 2017 7:22 PM
Caretaker Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam sitting in a meditation in front of late J. Jayalalithaa’s burial site at the Marina Beach in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: N. Sampath)

‘Forced to resign’: Panneerselvam revolts against Sasikala

Panneerselvam alleged that Sasikala, her supporters manipulated him after Jayalalithaa’s death and thereafter they humiliated him.
08 Feb 2017 2:15 AM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Daredevil who kissed snakes dies after being bitten by cobra in the act

He succumbed three days after he was admitted to a hospital (Photo: Facebook)
 

A man in China lives with 7 sex dolls, treats them as family members

Li Chen also makes music videos with them (Photo: YouTube)
 

Singles reveal their biggest turn offs while having sex

Men are three times more like to have one night stands than women to start a relationship. (Photo: AFP)
 

Disorder causing excess sexual desire makes people masturbate all day

They even masturbate in their sleep (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Don Bradman wouldn't have been as good today: Ex Aus pacer

A file photo of Sir Donald Bradman. (Photo: AFP)
 

Team India opts for innovative methods to prepare for Mitchell Starc, Australia

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma train in the nets during a practice session. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP hits back, says Cong still cannot accept Modi as popularly-elected leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

SC dismisses TN govt plea seeking review of judgement in Rajiv case

Former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

BJP, helped by divided SP, will end reservation in UP: Mayawati

BSP Chief Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

In touch with Pak through bilateral diplomatic channels: Govt

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

95,665 Indian nationals brought back to country during last 2 years: Govt

Indian nationals being brought back from Yemen last year. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham