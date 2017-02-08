Nation, Current Affairs

High drama in TN, AIADMK legislators moved to undisclosed location

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 8, 2017, 4:19 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2017, 4:44 pm IST
AIADMK MPs will meet President Pranab Mukherjee to complain about the Governor's absence from Tamil Nadu.
AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: Immediately after AIADMK general secretary Sasikala Natarajan’s press conference denouncing caretaker Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, party legislators were moved to an undisclosed location, purportedly to stop them from being poached by other parties or influenced by Panneerselvam.

According to an NDTV report, AIADMK MPs will fly to New Delhi on Wednesday night to meet President Pranab Mukherjee, to complain about Tamil Nadu Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao’s unwillingness to return to Chennai. Rao’s presence in Chennai is required for Sasikala to be sworn in as the Chief Minister.

The Governor's absence has afforded a window of opportunity for Pannerselvam to make his move against her. While Panneerselvam resigned as the CM earlier this week, Rao advised him to stay on in a caretaker capacity until further events unfolded.

In an emotional speech at the meeting at the party headquarters, Sasikala questioned O Panneerselvam's silence for about 48 hours after she was elected as leader of the legislature party on Sunday. 

"Please don't side with traitors who have struck a deal with DMK which was out to finish Amma's legacy. No force on the earth can break the AIADMK," she thundered before her legislators. 

Hitting out at O Panneerselvam, Sasikala said she could ‘sense’ the acts of a Chief Minister who had "completely connived with the Opposition".

Sasikala claimed "it became my responsibility to put an end to wrongdoings done by CM O Panneerselvam".

She added, "Our opponents are after us and spearheading whatever is happening today, but nothing can stop us from following Amma's path."

“Neither AIADMK nor me will be cowed down. Nobody has the power to split or divide us. Betrayal has never won,” Sasikala said.

"Panneerselvam colluded with the party which Amma fought against. We will give a big blow to this act of betrayal and disloyalty," Sasikala Natarajan said.

Sasikala said she had noticed "Panneerselvam joining hands with DMK following their conversation in the Assembly," recently and added that she is duty bound to prevent the next course of action from happening, apparently referring to a revolt.

She referred to the remark of Deputy DMK Leader Durai Murugan who had last week in the Assembly favoured Panneerselvam to continue as Chief Minister for the rest of the term of the current government, i.e till 2021.

"Panneerselvam not saying anything on this and his silence showed clearly that he had joined hands with DMK. His act had also infuriated the Ministers," she said.

Tags: sasikala natarajan, panneerselvam, pranab mukherjee, ch vidyasagar rao, tamil nadu news
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

