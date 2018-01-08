search on deccanchronicle.com
Dhinakaran sits quietly in TN Assembly as opposition stages walkout

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 8, 2018, 4:59 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2018, 4:59 pm IST
 Amid noisy scenes, sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who made his debut in the Assembly after having won the RK Nagar bypoll on December 21 by a thumping majority, was seated calmly. (Photo: File)

Chennai: The start of the Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed chaos and uproar when it convened on Monday with DMK and Congress MLAs staging a walkout demanding a floor test, saying the ruling AIADMK did not have requisite number of MLAs after 18 MLAs were disqualified.

The MK Stalin-led DMK staged a walkout in the middle of the new Governor Banwari Lal Purohit’s maiden speech.

 

DMK has also blamed the Governor for giving adequate opportunity to the government to continue despite disqualification of the MLAs. He also said that they will decide on the no confidence motion after the court gives its verdict on the 18 disqualified MLAs and the floor test.

Amid noisy scenes, sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who made his debut in the Assembly after having won the RK Nagar bypoll on December 21 by a thumping majority, was seated calmly.

The Assembly began with a discussion over the ongoing transport strike across the state.

Congress leader Ramasamy criticised Transport Minister Vijay Bhaskar for lying about how 80 per cent of the buses were back on the roads. In reality, only few buses are plying, he said.

Despite opposition staging a walkout and boycotting the speech of the Tamil Nadu governor, Banwarilal Purohit made his maiden address in the Assembly that began on Monday. Purohit greeted all members of the House with a 'Vanakkam' and began his address.

Even as he began his speech, Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly MK Stalin was all charged up to raise some of the issues. The governor paused for a moment and told Stalin 'please ukkarunga' (please take your seat) in Tamil but to no avail. Stalin was supported by his party MLAs, who raised slogans demanding that their leader be allowed to speak.

