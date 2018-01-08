search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru: 5 charred to death as fire breaks out at bar; victims were asleep

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 8, 2018, 8:04 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2018, 12:20 pm IST
The five who died were employees at the restaurant and were sleeping inside when the blaze broke out.
5 people died after fire broke out at Kailash bar and restaurant located at the ground floor of Kumbaara Sangha building on Monday morning. (Photo: ANI)
 5 people died after fire broke out at Kailash bar and restaurant located at the ground floor of Kumbaara Sangha building on Monday morning. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Five people were charred to death after a fire broke out at a bar-cum-restaurant in Bengaluru early this on Monday morning. The blaze has been brought under control.

The five who died were employees at the restaurant and were sleeping inside when the blaze broke out.

 

The incident took place at Kailash Bar and Restaurant located at the ground floor of Kumbaara Sangha building. The area is one of busiest and congested areas in the heart of Bengaluru and is near to a vegetable market.

Police identified the victims as Swami (23), Prasad (20), Mahesh, all residents of Tumakuru, Manjunath (45) from Hassan and Keerthi (24) from Mandya.

Smoke billowing out of the restaurant was noticed by locals at around 2:30 in the morning following which fire services were rushed to the spot.

"An incident of fire has occurred at Kailash Bar and Restaurant located in the ground floor of Kumbaara sangha building (in the vegetable market area). Fire and smoke was noticed by some people at around 2.30 am and fire services were pressed into action. Two fire tenders and one fire rescue vehicle attended to it and it has been doused," a senior police officer told PTI.

The cause of fire was unknown and was being investigated, he said.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags: bengaluru fire, kailash bar and restaurant, five dead in bengaluru fire, fire at bar, fire at bengaluru bar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Astrological predictions for Virat Kohli, Team India; find out what's in store

"What Kohli will soon be signed up for is like what (Mark) Mascarenhas did with Sachin (Tendulkar). In fact, it's going to be bigger than that in today's age. Kohli's Venus is very strong at the moment and that is why he will do well abroad," said Narendra Bunde, a resident of Nagpur and a 'cricket astrologer' by profession. (Photo: AP)
 

Mystic who correctly foretold Brexit reveals predictions for 2018

The mystic and her veggies have already been proven right this year by predicting New Years' floods as Storm Eleanor lashes the UK with 100mph winds. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Imran Khan proposes marriage to mother of 5 and faith healer Bushra Maneka

Imran Khan's spokesman in a statement said that he had proposed marriage to Bushra Maneka, who has "asked for time to make a final decision after consulting her family, including her children". (Photo: AFP / Screengrab)
 

CES 2018: LG Display to unveil 65-inch rollable OLED TV

LG to display this 65-inch panel at CES this year.
 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle denied choice of reception venue

One person who would have readily approved of their choice was the Queen, for whom Frogmore is a very special place. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung's new refrigerator can book you an UBER

The Family Hub also has a built-in AKG speaker that promises richer bass and midrange sounds
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Aligarh Muslim University scholar from Kashmir joins Hizbul Mujahideen

26-year-old Mannan Bashir Wani was pursuing his PhD on ‘Structural and Geo-Morphological Study of Lolab Valley, Kashmir’. (Photo: amu.ac.in)

Fire breaks out at Mumbai sessions court, 5th such city incident in 20 days

The fire brigade got a call at 7:14 am about the blaze in the Mumbai Sessions Court building. (Photo: Twitter | ANi)

Yogi Adityanath gives befitting reply to Siddaramaiah's 'welcome' tweet

Attacking Karnataka CM, Yogi Adityanath on twitter said: 'As UP CM I am working to undo the misery and lawlessness unleashed by your allies.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Not shooting whistle-blowers: UIDAI covers up after FIR on journalist

The journalist had exposed how an online racket was selling personal Aadhaar details of individuals for nominal amounts. (Photo: File)

If supporter of Hindutva, is it right to back beef eating: Adityanath asks K'taka CM

Adityanath, who arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday night, earlier in the day also met Nirmalananda Swami in Adichunchanagiri Math. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham