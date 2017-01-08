Nation, Current Affairs

Those opposing note ban are 'political worshippers' of black money: Modi

Published Jan 8, 2017, 12:55 pm IST
It is very saddening to see some black money supporters maligning the moves against corruption, Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 14th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), an annual gathering of the Indian diaspora in Bangalore, India. (Photo: AP)
Bengaluru: Castigating the opponents of demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said those terming the government's move as 'anti-people' were the "political worshippers" of graft and black money which were making the economy, polity and society hollow.

"Friends you know we have undertaken a big responsibility in fighting black money and corruption... Black money and corruption have gradually made our polity, economy, society and the country hollow.

"It is unfortunate that there are some political worshippers (rajnaitik pujari) of black money who term our actions against it as anti-people," Modi said at the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Bengaluru.

"It is very saddening to see some black money supporters maligning the moves against corruption," he said while thanking the Indian diaspora for supporting the government's steps against corruption and black money.

Emphasising the role played by overseas Indians in the country's development, the Prime Minister said they have made an "invaluable contribution" to the Indian economy by investing over 69 billion US dollars.

"For me, FDI has two definitions -- one is 'Foreign Direct Investment' and the other is 'First Develop India'," he said, asserting that "I can say with full confidence that 21st century belong to India."

