Nation, Current Affairs

Speculations rife on expansion or reshuffle of AP Cabinet

PTI
Published Jan 8, 2017, 5:07 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2017, 5:18 pm IST
Speculations are rife that one of the inductees may be Nara Lokesh, son of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
The Muslim community doesn't have a representation in the Cabinet now. (Photo: PTI)
 The Muslim community doesn't have a representation in the Cabinet now. (Photo: PTI)

Amaravati: The TDP circles in Andhra Pradesh are abuzz with speculations of a likely expansion or reshuffle of state council of ministers around mid-January.

Speculations are rife that one of the inductees may be Nara Lokesh, son of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He is likely to be given the Information Technology and Municipal Administration departments.

The exercise may be carried out around Makar Sankranti festival, before the Chief Minister's scheduled trip to Switzerland beginning January 15, or it might happen in the first week of February.

At least two MLAs of the lone opposition YSR Congress, who switched sides to the TDP in the last few months, are expected to be given Cabinet berths.

Another YSRC defector is also eyeing a berth under the minorities quota, according to sources.

The Muslim community doesn't have a representation in the Cabinet now.

The AP Cabinet, formed on June 8, 2014, now has 20 members, including the Chief Minister and two BJP ministers.

At least three slots remained unfilled in the last 31 months. With just half the tenure left, many leaders in the party are anxiously seeking a rejig at least now.

According to TDP sources, four incumbent ministers maylose their posts for a variety of reasons. The name of a Dalit YSRC legislator is also being heard for a likely Cabinet slot.

There is no dearth of aspirants within the TDP but the Chief Minister holds the report card of each MLA to decide whom he could pick up, the sources said.

Tags: reshuffle of state council of ministers, cabinet reshuffle
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

Related Stories

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

KCR waits for Chandrababu Naidu to induct defectors in AP Cabinet

K Chandrasekhar Rao has apparently decided to wait for his AP counterpart to make the first move.
24 Oct 2016 1:49 AM
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy submits his resignation to Governor E.S.L Narasimhan in Hyderabad on Wednesday - PTI

Kiran Reddy's resignation: Confusion over status of AP Cabinet; Guv sends report to Centre

No official notification issued on Kiran's resignation; 'ministers' continue to enjoy privileges.
20 Feb 2014 8:51 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Bernie Sanders brings giant printout of Trump tweet, triggers Photoshop battle
People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. (Photo: AP)

Mardi Gras season in New Orleans kicks off with cakes, street car rides
Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen palaces and sub-zero swimming at Harbin ice festival
HuskMitNavn, a Dutch artist, can make his funny black-and-white drawings jump off the page. He merges both 2D and 3D worlds by simply folding or tweaking the paper. (Photo: Instagram/ @huskmitnavn1)

Cartoons come to life with quirky 3D tricks
Pets are adorable but they are equally hilarious when they manage to get themselves in awkward situations and many such images made it to the internet (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens share images of their dogs landing in hilarious situations
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Banks to collect PAN details from all account holders by Feb 28

Representational picture (Photo: File)
 

Virender Sehwag cheers-up hospitalised Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag shared a good rivalry on the pitch, but off it, they share a good banter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Washington Post slammed for using male instead of female symbol on cover

The cover story was about women marching in Washington D.C. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Plane takes a dump on woman's car, driveway in US!

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Despite English language skills, Vivekananda had average marks in the subject

His marks in other subjects like mathematics and Sanskrit were also average (Photo: PTI)
 

Now researchers say zombie outbreak will wipe out world population

They also examined the time frame over which individuals in the population encounter one another (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

From April 1 Aadhaar will be mandatory for centre's rural employment work

Image for representational purpose only

B’luru molestation: Committed to bring assaulters to justice, says K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: PTI)

Indian community's work highly valued: Portugal PM at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa addresses during the inauguration of the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas at Bangalore International Exhibition Center in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

8.5 kg gold missing from customs vault at Indira Gandhi international airport

Authorities ordered the CBI probe after it surfaced that gold seized from smugglers mysteriously disappeared from customs vaults at IGI Airport. (Photo: PTI)

Rs 4,807 crore black money seized post note ban, Rs 112 crore in new currency

Official sources said the taxman carried out a total of 1,138 search, survey and enquiry operations under the provisions of the Income Tax Act. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham