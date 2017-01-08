Nation, Current Affairs

RJD MLA Shahabuddin clicks selfies inside jail, causes outrage

Published Jan 8, 2017
In the wake of the controversy, the Siwan district administration has conducted raids inside the jail.
Siwan (Bihar):  Jailed RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin has created yet another controversy with his purported selfie showing his changed look inside Siwan prison going viral on the social media.

Officer in-charge of Muffasil police station Vinay Pratap Singhon Saturday confirmed the raids inside Siwan jail and said three mobile phones, four SIM cards and two mobile batteries were seized.

He, however, did not divulge if anything was seized from the cell of the controversial RJD leader.

Siwan jail officials denied that a selfie was clicked by Shahabuddin and said some "well-wisher" who might have come to meet him could have taken the photo and posted it on the social media.

Shahabuddin, a four-time RJD MP from Siwan, is currently lodged in Siwan jail after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail granted by the Patna High Court in connection with the killing of the prime witness in the murder of two brothers.

Shahabuddin is facing over 36 cases, including of murder and kidnapping. Meanwhile, RJD spokesman Ashok Sinha told PTI that he could not confirm the veracity of the information.

"The Grand Alliance government in Bihar, in which the RJD is a major constituent, does not compromise on any law-and-order issue," he claimed.

Tags: mohammad shahabuddin, siwan, rjd, patna high court
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

