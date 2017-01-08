Nation, Current Affairs

Petrol pumps to deny payment through cards from Monday

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 8, 2017, 8:01 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2017, 8:07 pm IST
The decision was taken by the Petroleum Dealers Association to protest the charges levied by the banks in card payment.
Image for representational purpose only
Mumbai: In a protest against the one per cent tax that has been levied on every card transactions, the petrol pumps across the country has decided not to accept payments done by the medium of credit and debit card.

According to a report in Indian Express, Ajay Bansal, President of All India Petroleum Dealers Association, in a statement, said that “In view of the debit of MDR of 1% it has been decided to stop accepting payment through Credit/Debit Cards from 9th January 2017.” The decision was taken as the profit margins were fixed, and hence the petrol pumps could not bear the additional charges levied by the banks.

To worsen the issue, the credit card machine issuers are delaying settlements, he claimed adding that there were also disputes about purchases that were being returned or not delivered.

Reports indicated that most point of sales (POS) machines in the petrol pumps were provided by the HDFC bank. According to ANI reports, the move was only specific to the credit and debit cards belonging to ICICI, HDFC and AXIS banks.

In an attempt to push digital payment, the government last month, had announced that the there would be a .75 per cent discount for every transactions made through debit and credit cards.

petrol pumps, point of sales machine, card payment, demonetisation

ADVERTISEMENT
