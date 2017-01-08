Note ban is for long-term stash fight, says Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The BJP’s plan to consolidate the economically backward votebank ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states — including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab — became evident as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that his government was committed to improving the lives of the poor. Sounding confident, Mr Modi said that the situation was in “our favour in the elections”.

Addressing the BJP’s national executive on the second and concluding day, Mr Modi said his government's demonetisation decision was a long-term tool to fight black money and corruption and improve the lives of the poor.

Invoking a Sanskrit shloka to assert that he did not covet for power, heaven or a second life but longed to end the people’s sufferings, Mr Modi said, “Serving the poor is serving God.” The PM’s almost one-hour-long speech was themed on the poor and his government's various initiatives to empower them.

This was after the BJP hailed as historic the decisions of surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the LoC in September and demonetisation in November. Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Nirmala Sitharaman said demonetisation had curbed black money and would boost India’s economy.

PM confident of winning elections

Mr Modi also saluted the “inner strength” of the people for responding to his appeal over demonetisation despite facing problems. His decision on November 8 to scrap 86% of the cash in circulation led to a crippling cash crunch.

While referring to the Assembly elections in February and March, the PM expressed confidence that the BJP would win, but also indicated that only those who “deserve will get party tickets”, and asked party leaders to refrain from lobbying for their relatives.

Perhaps learning lessons from the poll debacle in Bihar, where almost all central ministers and senior leaders from the state and the central teams camped, the BJP, sources said, has this time asked all its state units to depute only “capable and effective leaders” to election duties. The party has asked its state units to send a list of these leaders before they are asked to camp in the election-bound states in phases.

Briefing the media about Mr Modi’s address, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad quoted the PM as saying that main garibi main janma hoon aur jiya hoon (I am born and brought up in poverty) while asking the cadre to welcome criticism, and that allegations should not worry them as their “inner truth” and resolution will “guide them on the righteous path.”

Opposition parties have been levelling corruption charges against the BJP leadership following the note ban. Pitching again for electoral reforms, the Prime Minister sought a consensus among parties, asserting that the BJP would play a lead role in making political funding transparent.