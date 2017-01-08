Nation, Current Affairs

Get your People of Indian Origin Card converted by June 30: Modi to diaspora

PTI
Published Jan 8, 2017, 1:47 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2017, 7:25 pm IST
He also spoke about the various measures for welfare and safety of Indians abroad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Government is working to put in place procedures for making descendants of the indentured labour living in Fiji and other countries eligible for Overseas Citizen of India cards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

"Starting with Mauritius, we are working to put in place procedures so that descendants of Girmitiyas could become eligible for OCI Cards. We remain committed to addressing similar difficulties of PIOs in Fiji, Reunion Islands, Suriname, Guyana and other Caribbean States," he said in his address at the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas here.

Girmityas are descendents of indentured Indian labourers who were brought to Fiji to work on sugarcane plantations in mid-1800s.

The Prime Minister also urged the People of Indian Origin (PIO) to convert their cards into Overseas Citizen of India cards, reiterating the government's decision to extend the deadline for these card conversions from December 31 last year to June 30, without any penalty.

"From January 1 this year, beginning with Delhi and Bengaluru, we have set up special counters at immigration points for OCI cardholders. We want it to become a symbol of global migration, achievements and aspirations of the diaspora," he said.

Observing that there are over 30 million overseas Indians living abroad, he said they were not just respected for their numbers, but for the contributions they have made to the societies they live in.

"The NRIs and PIOs have made outstanding contributions to their chosen fields. They are role models for immigrants from other backgrounds and countries ... They take our values and culture wherever they go. The Indian diaspora have contributed their best towards progress in that country," Modi said.

He said the remittance of close to 69 billion dollars annually by overseas Indians made an invaluable contribution to the Indian economy.

Talking about brain drain, Modi government said his government was taking steps to convert brain drain into brain gain.

"When people spoke of brain drain, it was believed that the brighter people went abroad seeking employment opportunities ... but I was asking people that whoever are left behind in India, are they dumb? It is our endeavour to convert that brain drain into brain gain," he said.

Modi also said the govermment will launch skill development programme, Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojna, for Indian youth who seek employment overseas.

Tags: narendra modi, person of indian origin card, overseas indian citizens, pravasi bharatiya divas

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 14th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), an annual gathering of the Indian diaspora in Bangalore, India. (Photo: AP)

Those opposing note ban are 'political worshippers' of black money: Modi

It is very saddening to see some black money supporters maligning the moves against corruption, Modi said.
08 Jan 2017 12:55 PM

Technology Gallery

Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ibrahim Ali Khan is every bit Tiger Pataudi's grandson when it comes to cricket

Quite the multi-talented lad!
 

I live in a country where I could be jailed for it: KJo on his sexual orientation

Karan Johar
 

Banks to collect PAN details from all account holders by Feb 28

Representational picture (Photo: File)
 

Virender Sehwag cheers-up hospitalised Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag shared a good rivalry on the pitch, but off it, they share a good banter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Washington Post slammed for using male instead of female symbol on cover

The cover story was about women marching in Washington D.C. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Plane takes a dump on woman's car, driveway in US!

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM's degree row: CIC allows inspection of DU records of 1978

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

From April 1 Aadhaar will be mandatory for centre's rural employment work

Image for representational purpose only

B’luru molestation: Committed to bring assaulters to justice, says K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: PTI)

Indian community's work highly valued: Portugal PM at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa addresses during the inauguration of the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas at Bangalore International Exhibition Center in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

8.5 kg gold missing from customs vault at Indira Gandhi international airport

Authorities ordered the CBI probe after it surfaced that gold seized from smugglers mysteriously disappeared from customs vaults at IGI Airport. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham