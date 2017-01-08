Nation, Current Affairs

Differently-abled man allegedly beaten up by 'officers' for stealing mobile phone

Published Jan 8, 2017, 8:35 pm IST
However, both RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) of Balasore said they had no knowledge about any such incident.
The clip, taken from a mobile phone, showed the unidentified armed police personnel kicking the differently-abled man, evoking sharp criticism from different sections of society. (Photo: Screen grab)
 The clip, taken from a mobile phone, showed the unidentified armed police personnel kicking the differently-abled man, evoking sharp criticism from different sections of society. (Photo: Screen grab)

Balasore: A video clip showing a differently-abled man being kicked by uniformed men at Balasore station in Odisha has prompted Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to order a probe into the incident.

"The RPF DG (Director General) directed to investigate matter," the Railway Minister tweeted after the clip of the act shown by local news channels went viral.

The clip, taken from a mobile phone, showed the unidentified armed police personnel kicking the differently-abled man, evoking sharp criticism from different sections of society.

While locals alleged that the man was assaulted by RPF personnel on January 3 on a platform, officials of the central force dismissed the charge and said they had no information about the incident, adding that no complaint in this regard had been received.

It was alleged that the man, who has lost one leg, was thrashed for allegedly stealing a mobile phone of a passenger of a Guwahati-bound train.

However, both RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) of Balasore said they had no knowledge about any such incident.

A senior GRP official said, on condition of anonymity, that the inspector in-charge has been asked to ascertain whether any such person had been beaten up, trace him and register his complaint.

"If any such incident has taken place, action will be taken against those involved, he said.

