Nation, Current Affairs

B’luru molestation: Committed to bring assaulters to justice, says K'taka CM

PTI
Published Jan 8, 2017, 3:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2017, 3:57 pm IST
Siddaramaiah was speaking at the inauguration of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Bengaluru that was attended by Prime Minister Modi.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: PTI)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: With the recent spate of alleged molestation cases in Bengaluru triggering national outrage, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the incidents were being viewed seriously and protecting the dignity of women is his government's top priority.

"The recent unpleasant incidents in Bengaluru concerning assaults on women have been viewed very seriously and our government is committed to bringing to book the perpetrators of these kinds of heinous crimes," Siddaramaiah said.

"Ensuring safety and protecting the dignity of women remains our topmost priority. Effective steps are being taken to increase the rate of conviction in such cases," he said.

Siddaramaiah was speaking at the inauguration of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Bengaluru that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Suriname Vice President Michael Ashwin Adhin, besides several Chief Ministers.

The Chief Minister's statement comes following recent incidents of alleged molestation that have led to public anxiety and anger and raised questions about women's safety inthe country's IT capital.

Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly tried to molest a woman while she was returning home from a gym on January four with the incident coming to light yesterday.

A woman was allegedly assaulted near her house early on Friday when a man stalked her while she was headed towards a bus-stop on a deserted road and tried to molest the victim who suffered injuries on her lips, tongue, hand and toes as she tried to resist him.

Another woman was groped and assaulted by two scooter-borne men near her house at Kammanahalli on New Year's eve. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

On New Year's eve, several women were allegedly molested and groped on MG Road and Brigade Road where the revellers had gathered, despite the presence of more than 1,500 police personnel, an incident that triggered national outrage.

Tags: siddaramaiah, bengaluru molestation, bengaluru mass molestation
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Technology Gallery

Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Plane takes a dump on woman's car, driveway in US!

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Despite English language skills, Vivekananda had average marks in the subject

His marks in other subjects like mathematics and Sanskrit were also average (Photo: PTI)
 

Now researchers say zombie outbreak will wipe out world population

They also examined the time frame over which individuals in the population encounter one another (Photo: YouTube)
 

Karan Johar finally opens up on rumoured sexual relationship with SRK

Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a cameo in Karan's ást directorial, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.
 

Video: Woman drops ring in river after proposal at waterfall

The couple have taken the incident in their stride (Photo: YouTube)
 

Haryana: Man divorces wife by triple talaq after she refuses to give him beedis

After the incident, the woman has filed a complaint with the district women police station. (Photo: AP/ Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian community's work highly valued: Portugal PM at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa addresses during the inauguration of the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas at Bangalore International Exhibition Center in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

8.5 kg gold missing from customs vault at Indira Gandhi international airport

Authorities ordered the CBI probe after it surfaced that gold seized from smugglers mysteriously disappeared from customs vaults at IGI Airport. (Photo: PTI)

Rs 4807 crore black money seized post note ban, Rs 112 crore in new currency

Official sources said the taxman carried out a total of 1,138 search, survey and enquiry operations under the provisions of the Income Tax Act. (Photo: Representational Image)

Get your People of Indian Origin Card converted by June 30: Modi to diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Those opposing note ban are 'political worshippers' of black money: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 14th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), an annual gathering of the Indian diaspora in Bangalore, India. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham