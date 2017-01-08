BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj booked for remarks against Muslims

Lucknow/Delhi: The police lodged an FIR against BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after he indirectly blamed Muslims for India’s population boom, days after the Supreme Court banned seeking votes in the name of religion, caste, community and language.

Speaking at a religious congregation in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Friday, the MP allegedly blamed population boom on those “with four wives and 40 children”.

“Hindus are not responsible... Strict laws are required if we really want to curb population. Mothers are not just birth-giving machines. Mothers — Hindu or Muslim — should be respected,” the MP reportedly said, two days after Assembly elections were announced in five states, including UP.

He was also quoted as having urged the Centre to implement a Uniform Civil Code, another contentious issue, as soon as possible. The FIR was registered at Meerut’s Sadar Bazar police station. The MP has made controversial remarks in the past as well.

The Opposition has sought action against the Unnao MP for the “offensive remarks”, which were quickly disowned by the BJP.