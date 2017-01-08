Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru humiliated again: 2 more women molested

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 8, 2017, 4:01 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2017, 4:23 am IST
Based on the woman’s complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.
The police said that the woman, who works in a private company, had returned home in the evening and had later gone to the gym near her house. (Representational photo)
 The police said that the woman, who works in a private company, had returned home in the evening and had later gone to the gym near her house. (Representational photo)

BENGALURU: Bringing more shame to Bengaluru, bike-borne miscreants allegedly molested a 21-year-old woman, who was walking home from a gym. The alleged incident took place at HRBR Layout 1st Block in Kalyan Nagar on Wednesday night and the woman has filed a complaint with the Banasawadi police station.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the IPC. The police said that the woman, who works in a private company, had returned home in the evening and had later gone to the gym near her house.

Around 9 pm, she left the gym and was walking towards home when the two men on a bike came to her and allegedly pulled her shirt. “When she raised an alarm, the miscreants sped away. The next day, she approached the police and filed the complaint. The alleged incident took place on the main road. We have collected footage recorded in various security cameras but none of them have captured the incident. We are investigating the case and are trying to trace the accused,” the police said.

The police have also questioned the gym staff. “The incident occurred very close by to the gym. The staff maintained that they were not responsible for the incident, as it took place outside their premises. They also said that the woman had not gone to the gym after the incident,” an official said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Hemant Nimbalkar visited the police station and held a meeting with the staff and discussed various aspects of the investigation.

Tags: hrbr layout, kalyan nagar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

Students and members of social organisations protest against molestation of women, in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Right) Chairperson of the state Women's Commission Nagalakshmi Bai at Kammanahalli on Saturday (Photo: DC)

KG Halli molestation case: Victim contradicts herself

Police suspect it could be attempt to robbery, not molestation, say victim might be known to accused.
08 Jan 2017 3:54 AM

Video: Woman's stirring poem on Bengaluru mass molestation

"I am not your sugar. I am not your petrol. I am a human being. With fire in my soul."
05 Jan 2017 6:26 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities dropped in to pay their final respects to veteran actor Om Puri, who passed away on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, Nawaz, others pay their final respects to Om Puri
Veteran actor Om Puri passed away on Friday morning following a cardiac arrest at his residence in Mumbai. Here we take a look at some of the key moments of his life.

Om Puri: Life and times of the acclaimed actor
Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted by paparazzi at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia-Sidharth, Aditya-Shraddha, other stars are paparazzi's delight
The team of upcoming film 'Kaabil' launched the song 'Mon Amour' in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami get grooving while launching dance song from Kaabil
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at a prayer meet for late Bollywood producer Abis Rizvi who was killed in the recent terror attack at a nightclub in Istanbul. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars pay their respects to Abis Rizvi at prayer meet
Tiger Shroff, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Govinda were seen at the Lions Awards that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Tiger, Govinda, other stars flaunt impressive style at awards show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad: Remote-controlled kites to be introduced during 'Kite 2017'

Representational image. (Photo: File)
 

Beijing to set up environmental police for pollution

China's state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) headquarters and construction buildings at the Central Business District are shrouded by heavy smog in Beijing. (Photo: AP)
 

China to set up world's highest altitude telescopes in Tibet

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Harbhajan deletes tweet questioning team selection for England ODIs, T20s

Harbhajan Singh was not pleased with the exclusion of Karun Nair from the Indian squad for ODIs, T20s and warm-up games against England. (Photo: AFP)
 

Shahid responds to accusation of promoting arranged marriage on Koffee With Karan

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and are parents to Misha Kapoor.
 

R Ashwin fulfils his wife Prithi’s dream, pledges for eye donation

R Ashwin, who is leading the ICC Test rankings for all-rounders and bowlers, started the new year on a noble note by pledging his eyes. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sexual harassment cell in 79 depots: KSRTC

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation

Note ban will win polls for BJP in 5 states: CT Ravi

BJP's Karnataka unit general secretary and core committee member, C.T. Ravi

KG Halli molestation case: Victim contradicts herself

Students and members of social organisations protest against molestation of women, in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Right) Chairperson of the state Women's Commission Nagalakshmi Bai at Kammanahalli on Saturday (Photo: DC)

Loss of Prasads may hit Karnataka CM badly

A file photo of veteran Congress leader H S Mahadeva Prasad who died a few days ago and former minister V. Srinivas Prasad who joined the BJP

Sunday Stroy: Kappatagudda — Another bellary in the making

The lush green Kappatagudda Hills in Gadag district
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham