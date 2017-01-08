Bengaluru humiliated again: 2 more women molested

The police said that the woman, who works in a private company, had returned home in the evening and had later gone to the gym near her house. (Representational photo)

BENGALURU: Bringing more shame to Bengaluru, bike-borne miscreants allegedly molested a 21-year-old woman, who was walking home from a gym. The alleged incident took place at HRBR Layout 1st Block in Kalyan Nagar on Wednesday night and the woman has filed a complaint with the Banasawadi police station.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the IPC. The police said that the woman, who works in a private company, had returned home in the evening and had later gone to the gym near her house.

Around 9 pm, she left the gym and was walking towards home when the two men on a bike came to her and allegedly pulled her shirt. “When she raised an alarm, the miscreants sped away. The next day, she approached the police and filed the complaint. The alleged incident took place on the main road. We have collected footage recorded in various security cameras but none of them have captured the incident. We are investigating the case and are trying to trace the accused,” the police said.

The police have also questioned the gym staff. “The incident occurred very close by to the gym. The staff maintained that they were not responsible for the incident, as it took place outside their premises. They also said that the woman had not gone to the gym after the incident,” an official said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Hemant Nimbalkar visited the police station and held a meeting with the staff and discussed various aspects of the investigation.