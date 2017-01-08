Nation, Current Affairs

Air India to keep handcuffs on flights to restrain unruly passengers

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 8, 2017, 10:12 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2017, 10:12 am IST
AI's decision comes after a flyer on its Muscat-Delhi flight allegedly molested an airhostess on January 2.
"Restraining a pax (passenger) is one of the last steps and should be done only if the matter is totally out of control," the AI cabin crew manual says. (Photo: File)
 "Restraining a pax (passenger) is one of the last steps and should be done only if the matter is totally out of control," the AI cabin crew manual says. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Facing flak over 2 cases of molestation by passengers over the last fortnight, Air India has decided to keep plastic handcuffs on all its flights to keep unruly fliers in their seats.

According to a report, AI chairman Ashwani Lohani said, “The safety of passengers and aircraft is paramount. We will not compromise with that."

AI's decision comes after a flyer on its Muscat-Delhi flight allegedly molested an airhostess on January 2 and a flyer on its Mumbai-Newark flight reportedly groped a co-passenger on December 21.

"Restraining a pax (passenger) is one of the last steps and should be done only if the matter is totally out of control," the AI cabin crew manual says.

Tags: air india, handcuffs, air india molestation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bengaluru FC post a strong message on violence against women

The southerners won their first game 3-0 at the Kanteerava stadium. (Photo: Bengaluru FC/Facebook)
 

Portuguese PM gifts Cristiano Ronaldo jersey to PM Narendra Modi

The jersey was personally signed by Ronaldo. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)
 

Hyderabad: Remote-controlled kites to be introduced during 'Kite 2017'

Representational image. (Photo: File)
 

Beijing to set up environmental police for pollution

China's state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) headquarters and construction buildings at the Central Business District are shrouded by heavy smog in Beijing. (Photo: AP)
 

China to set up world's highest altitude telescopes in Tibet

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Harbhajan deletes tweet questioning team selection for England ODIs, T20s

Harbhajan Singh was not pleased with the exclusion of Karun Nair from the Indian squad for ODIs, T20s and warm-up games against England. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RJD MLA Shahabuddin clicks selfies inside jail, causes outrage

(Photo: Twitter)

SP feud: Hectic efforts at reconciliation; Shivpal meets UP CM

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav with UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Cards, ATMs, PoS machines will be irrelevant by 2020: Niti Aayog CEO

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. (Photo: File)

16 women allegedly raped by C'garh policemen, NHRC issues notice

The NHRC has observed it is of the view that prima-facie, human rights of the victims have been

Wrap-up: India shamed again

Students and members of social organisations protest against molestation of women, in Bengaluru on Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham