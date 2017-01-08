Air India to keep handcuffs on flights to restrain unruly passengers

"Restraining a pax (passenger) is one of the last steps and should be done only if the matter is totally out of control," the AI cabin crew manual says. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Facing flak over 2 cases of molestation by passengers over the last fortnight, Air India has decided to keep plastic handcuffs on all its flights to keep unruly fliers in their seats.

According to a report, AI chairman Ashwani Lohani said, “The safety of passengers and aircraft is paramount. We will not compromise with that."

AI's decision comes after a flyer on its Muscat-Delhi flight allegedly molested an airhostess on January 2 and a flyer on its Mumbai-Newark flight reportedly groped a co-passenger on December 21.

