Nation, Current Affairs

500 Telangana youths stranded in Iraq seek government's help

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jan 8, 2017, 2:17 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2017, 2:17 am IST
A few Gulf agents cheated the gullible youths on the pretext of providing suitable jobs in Iraq.
Iraqi authorities have warned the illegal immigrants to leave the country by paying $2,000 penalty to get their exit passes.
Nizamabad: Around 500 youths from Telangana state are stranded in Iraq. Most of them are illegal immigrants who went there in search of jobs.  A few Gulf agents cheated the gullible youths on the pretext of providing suitable jobs in Iraq. These unfortunate victims, who found themselves stranded in Iraq without valid papers, can be arrested soon.

Iraqi authorities have warned the illegal immigrants to leave the country by paying $2,000 penalty to get their exit passes. Earlier, $400 was the penalty for illegal immigrants, but recently they hiked the penalty amount up to $2,000. As a result, the victims are unable to pay the penalty and will be forced to go to jail after they are arrested.

Hoping for a better livelihood in Iraq, hundreds of youths from erstwhile Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar districts went to Iraq. Cheated by a few Gulf agents, the youths reached Iraq on visit visas instead of work visas. The companies in Iraq refused to provide employment to the Indians, especially Telanganites, who were on visit visas.

Reportedly, some are already in Iraq jails and others are eagerly waiting to get back home. They are all deeply traumatized. They have no money and no one to guide them.

Recently, 33 youths reached Hyderabad from Iraq with the help of the TS government. A delegation of NRIs consulted with the TS government authorities for the safe release of the youths.

Meanwhile, those still stranded in Iraq urged the state and Central governments to give them exemption from penalty in Iraq for lack of exit pass. Most of them just wanted to go back home safely.

The victims also urged the government to take stringent action against Gulf agents, who cheated the youths on providing employment in the Gulf.

Tags: illegal immigrants, gulf agents
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

