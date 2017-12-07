Telangana government makes signboards in Telugu compulsory

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government will make it compulsory for commercial establishments and other public and private organisations to print the name of the establishment in Telugu on signboards.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the World Telugu Conference to be held in the city from December 15 to 19.

It is also in line with the government's recent decision to make the study of Telugu language mandatory for all students till Class XII from the next academic year.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said that the issue of the Telugu signboards came up for discussion at a meeting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held at Pragathi Bhavan on December 4 to review the arrangements for the World Telugu Conference.

The CM apparently said that delegates from various states and countries will visit the city for the five-day event and this will make ‘Telugu visibility’ more and will also promote Telugu. An order to this effect will be passed in the next two days by the labour department.

A similar order was issued by the Congress government of N. Kiran Kumar Reddy in 2012, prior to the World Telugu Conference being held in Tirupati in December of that year.